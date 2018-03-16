  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 48 min 15 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Bodies of Copts killed by Daesh on Libyan beach ‘will be returned to Egypt’

Middle-East

Bodies of Copts killed by Daesh on Libyan beach ‘will be returned to Egypt’

SHERIF AL-TOUNY |
Relatives of Egyptian Coptic Christian workers who were kidnapped in the Libyan city of Sirte, take part in a protest to call for their release, in Cairo, February 13, 2015. (REUTERS file photo)
CAIRO: The remains of 20 Egyptian Coptic Christians beheaded by Daesh militants on a beach in Libya three years ago will be repatriated, local media has reported.
Egypt’s state-run Al-Ahram newspaper quoted a senior Libyan official as saying that DNA taken from the bodies of the victims had been handed over to Egypt’s top prosecutor so they could be matched with samples from the victims’ families.
Al-Seddik Al-Sur, director of the attorney general’s office, reportedly told a press conference: “Libyan authorities will repatriate the remains of the martyred Copts to Egypt.” He did not specify a date for their repatriation.
Twenty-one Coptic Christians working in Libya were beheaded by Daesh militants on a beach near the city of Sirte, then a militant stronghold, in February 2015. Their bodies were found more than a year later.
The case shocked Egypt and underlined the extremists’ growing reach across the Middle East and North Africa.
Twenty of the victims were found to be Egyptian, while one of them was of unknown African nationality. Reports said he was Ghanaian.
Soon after carrying out the killings Daesh posted a graphic video of the incident, vowing to fight those they described as “crusaders.”
Dressed in orange overalls, the Copts were forced to the ground and then decapitated by the masked, knife-wielding militants.
The horrific footage prompted Egypt to launch retaliatory airstrikes against Daesh affiliates in Libya, a country that has been mired in turmoil since a popular uprising backed by a NATO-led military intervention in 2011 toppled leader Muammar Qaddafi.
“Our martyrs can finally lay to rest now, in their home country,” Samir Girgis, a Cairo-based Coptic accountant, told Arab News. Most of the victims came from the Minya governorate in Upper Egypt.

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

‘I have nothing’ cries Syrian child bride as poverty drives more refugee girls to wed

BEKAA VALLEY: As 17-year-old Aziza sat in her dark tent in a refugee camp, she rocked her baby...

Turkey to host Syria summit with Russia, Iran on April 4

ANKARA: The presidents of Turkey, Russia and Iran will meet for a three-way summit on Syria in...

‘I have nothing’ cries Syrian child bride as poverty drives more refugee girls to wed
Turkey to host Syria summit with Russia, Iran on April 4
Syria conflict rages as war enters 8th year
UN renews South Sudan mission, with arms embargo threat
Bodies of Copts killed by Daesh on Libyan beach ‘will be returned to Egypt’
Campaign posters belie Egypt’s one-sided election
Latest News
Welbeck double helps Arsenal past Milan, Dortmund dumped out
119 views
Mattis: Don’t restrict US support to Saudi-led forces in Yemen
130 views
In a first, US blames Russia for cyberattacks on energy grid
153 views
Trump daughter-in-law files for divorce
690 views
Sex, money, spying: The Mueller probe has it all
146 views
Meredith moves to sell Time, Fortune and Sports Illustrated titles — sources
44 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR