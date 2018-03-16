  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 8 min 51 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Bangladesh edge out Sri Lanka and reach final after bad-tempered T20 clash

Sports

Bangladesh edge out Sri Lanka and reach final after bad-tempered T20 clash

AFP |
The Bangladesh team celebrate their victory over Sri Lanka in Colombo. (AP)

Related Articles

COLOMBO: Mahmudullah Riyad hit an unbeaten 43 to help Bangladesh edge out Sri Lanka by two wickets in a bad-tempered Twenty20 and enter the final of the tri-series in Colombo on Friday.
Chasing 160 for victory in a virtual semi-final, Mahmudullah steered the team home with a six on the penultimate ball but not before a heated exchange of words between the players of the two sides.
The Tigers will take on India in the final on Sunday.
Drama unfolded when Mustafizur Rahman missed two bouncers from Isuru Udana in the final over and was run out but the Bangladesh players contested the call, saying it was a no ball due to its height.
Skipper Shakib Al Hasan looked furious on the boundary and even waved to call the batsmen back to the pavilion. But sanity prevailed at R. Premadasa stadium and Bangladesh erupted after getting the winning runs.
It was a crucial third-wicket partnership between opener Tamim Iqbal, who made 50 off 42 balls, and Mushfiqur Rahim, who hit 28, that set up the win for the underdogs.
Mystery spinner Akila Dananjaya claimed two wickets.
Earlier Kusal Perera and Thisara Perera struck gritty half-centuries to lift the hosts to 159-7 after being put into bat first.
The left-handed pair of Kusal (61) and Thisara (58) counter-attacked after Sri Lanka were reduced to 41-5.
Pace spearhead Mustafizur claimed two wickets.
The tournament commemorates 70 years of Sri Lankan independence.

Related Articles

Tags: Cricket Bangladesh cricket Sri Lanka cricket

Comments

MORE FROM Sports

UEFA reveals president Ceferin is paid $1.64M salary

GENEVA: UEFA has revealed its president Aleksander Ceferin earns a pre-tax salary of 1.56 million...

FIFA gives VAR green light for World Cup, lifts 30-year Iraq ban

BOGOTA: Video assistant referee technology (VAR) will make its debut at the World Cup in Russia...

UEFA reveals president Ceferin is paid $1.64M salary
FIFA gives VAR green light for World Cup, lifts 30-year Iraq ban
Bangladesh edge out Sri Lanka and reach final after bad-tempered T20 clash
The Arsenal ship is sinking under Arsene Wenger — now it is time to rock the boat
Saudi Arabia pluck street footballer from Al-Hilal for World Cup warm-up matches
Saudi Arabian Football Federation discuss striking deal with Manchester City during Abu Dhabi visit
Latest News
ProPublica leads media into correction of murky CIA story
US defense chief Mattis slams Iran for ‘mucking around’ in Iraq elections
6 views
UEFA reveals president Ceferin is paid $1.64M salary
12 views
Washington seeking ‘supplemental’ Iran deal with European powers
8 views
Special
Family demands justice over Egyptian student’s death in England
39 views
FIFA gives VAR green light for World Cup, lifts 30-year Iraq ban
67 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR