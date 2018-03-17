  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 17 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • More than 150,000 flee Syria’s Afrin since Wednesday evening: monitor

Middle-East

More than 150,000 flee Syria’s Afrin since Wednesday evening: monitor

AFP |
Civilians move from one place to another inside the Syrian Kurdish city of Afrin on March 15, 2018 as people are preparing for the possibility of a Turkish siege of the city. (AFP)

Related Articles

BEIRUT: More than 150,000 civilians have fled the city of Afrin in northern Syria since Wednesday evening to escape a Turkish-led military offensive against a Kurdish militia, a war monitor said.
"There was fierce fighting throughout the night on the northern outskirts of the city as the Turkish forces and their Syrian allies tried to break into the city," the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on Saturday.
Turkey and its Syrian Arab rebel allies have waged a nearly two-month offensive on the Afrin enclave, which is held by the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG).
Earlier this week, they largely surrounded the enclave's sole city, which was home to some 350,000 people, including people displaced from other parts of the enclave already overrun.
A single escape route remains open to the south to territory still held by the YPG or controlled by the Damascus government.
"Civilians are fleeing through the southern corridor," Observatory director Rami Abdel Rahman told AFP.
Afrin has come under heavy air and artillery bombardment by the Turkish army.
On Friday evening, a Turkish bombing raid struck the city's main hospital, killing 16 civilians, a monitor said.
Turkey's military denied hitting the hospital, saying that its operation in Afrin "is carried out in such a way as to not cause any harm to civilians."

Related Articles

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

Syrian monitor says strikes on Ghouta rebel town kill 30

BEIRUT: The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said air strikes on a rebel pocket in eastern...

Yemeni government denies negotiations with the Houthi militia

DUBAI: The Yemeni government has denied conducting any negotiations with the Iranian-backed Houthi...

Syrian monitor says strikes on Ghouta rebel town kill 30
Yemeni government denies negotiations with the Houthi militia
More than 150,000 flee Syria’s Afrin since Wednesday evening: monitor
Russia: More than 7,000 people left Syria’s Eastern Ghouta
US defense chief Mattis slams Iran for ‘mucking around’ in Iraq elections
Washington seeking ‘supplemental’ Iran deal with European powers
Latest News
Syrian monitor says strikes on Ghouta rebel town kill 30
21 views
Engineer warned of cracking in US bridge before deadly collapse
78 views
McDonald’s in London turns off WiFi and plays classical music to cut ‘anti-social behavior’
36 views
Yemeni government denies negotiations with the Houthi militia
52 views
More than 150,000 flee Syria’s Afrin since Wednesday evening: monitor
445 views
Update
Russia to expel 23 British diplomats: Foreign ministry
113 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR