  Jai Nova releases 'Heart is a Liar'

Jai Nova releases ‘Heart is a Liar’

DUBAI: Dubai-based British-born DJ Jai Nova has released his first single for Universal Music MENA, “Heart is a Liar.”
The young star’s latest is a radio-friendly dance track featuring female vocalist Hilaire and incorporating a range of Nova’s audio samples, including ad-libbed voice notes from his phone and church bells.
Nova first started DJing aged 11 and got his first break at 15, when he landed a gig alongside Dubai’s most-popular DJ Kris Fade, then began hosting a Radio 1 Dubai Friday-night show.
His own show, “Novadose Radio,” airs on a number of international radio stations in Spain, Mexico, France, America and more.

