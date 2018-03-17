  • Search form

World

Pope, Organization of Islamic Cooperation chief discuss terrorism and Rohingya plight

ARAB NEWS |
The secretary-general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Yousef Al-Othaimeen meets Pope Francis. (SPA)
The secretary-general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Yousef Al-Othaimeen and Pope Francis. (SPA)
JEDDAH: “Terrorism has no religion,” the secretary-general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Yousef Al-Othaimeen, has told Pope Francis.
During a Vatican meeting on Friday, both men emphasized the importance of interfaith dialogue in the campaign against terrorism and violence.
Al-Othaimeen condemned all terrorist acts associated with religions. He also praised the Pope’s stand on the rights of Christians and Muslims in Jerusalem.
The OIC chief thanked the Pope for his involvement in other issues, including his positive contribution toward the Rohingya people’s bid for national rights.
Pope Francis expressed his support for the Rohingya, and thanked neighboring countries, especially Bangladesh, for offering them refuge.
He praised the OIC’s “clear and decent position” toward terrorism, saying that terror has nothing to do with Islam.
Al-Othaimeen also held talks Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin on the need for continued dialogue between the OIC and the Vatican.

Tags: pope OIC terrorism Rohingya

