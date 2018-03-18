  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 30 sec ago
Breaking News
UAE FM: UAE, Egypt face challenges against Iran, Israel and Turkey for aggression on Arab countries

You are here

  • Home
  • Kevin Pietersen might not be everyone's cup of tea, but he played innings for England that very few could

Sports

Special

Kevin Pietersen might not be everyone's cup of tea, but he played innings for England that very few could

DILEEP PREMACHANDRAN |
Kevin Pietersen played some of the great innings of the modern era in an England shirt. (AFP)

Related Articles

BANGLAORE: Years from now, if someone asks you how good Kevin Pietersen the batsman was, you need only show them a 30-second clip as your answer. It is from the fractious summer of 2012, and a series against South Africa that would cast a long shadow over the rest of his international career.
The visitors won by an innings at The Oval, with Dale Steyn taking five for 56 in the second innings. At Headingley, facing a South Africa total of 419, Pietersen played one of the finest innings of his career, 149 off just 214 balls. One stroke exemplified his dominance. Steyn, then in his prime, dropped one short. Pietersen barely moved from his stance while swatting the ball through midwicket for four.
Contemptuous doesn’t even begin to describe it. Imperious. Regal. Dismissive. But the highlight of the footage is not the shot itself. It’s the sight of an incredulous Steyn walking back to his bowling mark, muttering. The body language is telling. It is like he is asking himself: “How do I bowl to this bloke?”
Three of the hundreds Pietersen made that year, including the Headingley one, may never be bettered by an England batsman. At the P Sara Oval in Colombo that April, on a pitch where the average run rate was well below three, he smashed 151 off 165 balls, with 16 fours and six sixes. Then, with England chasing 94 for a series-leveling win, he came out and thumped 42 off 28.
At the end of the year, England were in India. They lost the first Test in Ahmedabad, and Cheteshwar Pujara’s doughty century then took India to 327 on a raging turner in Mumbai. Expert commentators and veteran journalists alike reckoned England would struggle to get anywhere close to that total, with R Ashwin and Pragyan Ojha having the ball on a string.
When Pietersen arrived at the crease, England had eked out 68 for two in 34 overs. By the time, he was sixth out for 186 (233 balls), they had added a further 314 at four an over. Pietersen’s drives, cuts, flicks, sweeps and reverse sweeps utterly destroyed the bowlers’ confidence, and England went on to win both the Test and the series.
Yet, less than 14 months later, he had played his last Test for England, tallying three and six in Sydney as England lost the Ashes 5-0 for the second time in seven years. He was a convenient scapegoat, especially given his behavior during the series loss against South Africa in 2012. His description of Andrew Strauss, his then captain, as a "doos" [an extremely unflattering Afrikaans word] in a text message sent to the South African camp ensured that his relationship with the rest of the dressing room was a tenuous one. Though a few players stuck up for him after he was axed, there was no mutinous mood over the jettisoning of England’s most captivating batsman.

That tended to be a theme wherever he played. When he left South Africa as a young man, convinced that the transformation policies would stymie his progress, the general response was ‘Good riddance’. You heard the same thing from his teammates at Nottinghamshire, where he made all the runs that got him into the England reckoning.
Some though would argue that the abrasiveness was a self-protective shell. Michael Vaughan, his captain during that famous Ashes summer of 2005 when he made both his debut and his name, certainly thought so. In an interview with The Guardian after the urn had been won back, Vaughan said: “KP is not a confident person. He obviously has great belief in his ability, but that's not quite the same thing. I know KP wants to be loved. I try to text him and talk to him as often as I can because I know he is insecure.”
With Pietersen, what you saw was seldom what you got. He was a master at saying the right things to the right people. In December 2008, a few weeks after terror attacks in Mumbai left hundreds dead and wounded, India chased down 387 in Chennai against an England side led by him. At the press conference, Pietersen was charm personified, calling Sachin Tendulkar "Superman" and making all the right noises about India and its people.
A few months later, he went for $1.55 million at the IPL auction. But in nearly a decade, he played just 36 IPL games, and none at all after 2016. The franchises thought him box-office, and he played the odd innings that proved as much, but you could never escape the impression that he hated the goldfish-bowl atmosphere of the IPL.
The last four years have been a blur of Twenty20 games across continents, most of the innings forgotten by the next morning. But what will endure, despite all the controversy, is his body of work with England. Just think back to that Lord’s debut — the six over long-off against Glenn McGrath, the soaring clip over midwicket off Shane Warne, and the Brett Lee short ball that landed up on a balcony.
He may not have been everyone’s cup of Tetley tea, but Pietersen could play. Like few others ever have.

Related Articles

Tags: Cricket Kevin Pietersen England cricket

Comments

MORE FROM Sports

Kevin Pietersen might not be everyone's cup of tea, but he played innings for England that very few could

Special

BANGLAORE: Years from now, if someone asks you how good Kevin Pietersen the batsman was, you need...

Mohamed Salah invites comparisons with Lionel Messi after making it 36 goals in debut Liverpool season

LIVERPOOL: Jurgen Klopp believes comparisons between Mohamed Salah and Barcelona’s five-time Ballon...

Kevin Pietersen might not be everyone's cup of tea, but he played innings for England that very few could
Mohamed Salah invites comparisons with Lionel Messi after making it 36 goals in debut Liverpool season
Ng On-yee wins third women's world snooker championship and then sets her sights on the Crucible Theatre
Mohamed Salah’s four-goal blitz fires Liverpool to five-goal win over Watford
Change of form for Wahbi Kharzi gives Tunisia hope of World Cup progress
Future looks bright for Nepal’s cricket despite World Cup Qualifier setback
Latest News
Syrian TV: Syrian army gives Harasta rebels till 3pm to withdraw
8 views
Special
Kevin Pietersen might not be everyone's cup of tea, but he played innings for England that very few could
5 views
Breaking News
UAE FM: UAE, Egypt face challenges against Iran, Israel and Turkey for aggression on Arab countries
145 views
YouTube launches Arab world’s first creative content creation space
24 views
Rohingya in ‘no man’s land’ reject return on Myanmar terms: camp chief
34 views
Charlize Theron dismisses Trump’s ‘armed teachers’ idea
52 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR