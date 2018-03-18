Discover the latest interior design trends at Marina Home

Furniture is no longer just a piece of decoration that fills space; it has become an aesthetic expression. Today’s furniture has been redefining the aesthetic world striking a perfect balance between inspiration and vision.

The interior design industry in Saudi Arabia has flourished in the last few years. The influence of international culture and tourism has renewed the interest and desire to acquire everything that is artistic and beautiful. At the core of the furniture industry is the emotional desire of people to decorate their homes with furniture that reflects their personality.

Since women are at the heart of this matter and are the custodians of home decoration, their role can never be ignored, especially with many Saudi women taking up interior design jobs in the engineering sector, which is a key contributor to the advancement of interior design.

Marina Home, a home furnishing and décor retailer, recently organized a secret dinner for select ladies to explore the mystery of beauty in home furnishings. The evening ignited serious and fruitful discussions that dealt with many aspects, not only concerning design and style, but also the psychological factors in choosing furniture and the importance of creating a balance between dreams and personal ambitions.

Sam Ghori, general manager at Marina Home — Saudi Arabia, said: “We are extremely excited about the interest shown by the regional social media influencers for their passion and commitment to work with the brand. Due to this major success of our secret dinner we will be conducting multiple events with industry experts and customers to create an interactive showroom experience.”

The event served as a perfect occasion to exchange ideas on topics such as “Journeys,” “Expressions,” “Conversations,” “Empowerment,” and “Home.”

“It is not surprising that today we find rare pieces of furniture that are unique and demonstrate excellence in design, that speak for themselves and tell their own story,” said Ghori.

“Since our inauguration, Marina Home — Saudi Arabia has received positive response from the market by bringing much-needed style, sophistication and exclusivity to the premium home furnishings sector, in Saudi Arabia. Our aim was to create the go-to space for our customers to enjoy an unforgettable experience with the latest home furnishing trends,” he added.