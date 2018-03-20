  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 7 min 51 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi railway safety campaign to keep passengers and pedestrians on track in Hail and Al-Jouf

Saudi Arabia

Saudi railway safety campaign to keep passengers and pedestrians on track in Hail and Al-Jouf

Mohammed Al-Sulami |
The company launched the campaign mainly in areas where there are prairies and livestock where the railways are being damaged the most. (AN photo)

Related Articles

JEDDAH: The Saudi Railway Co. (SAR) has begun an awareness campaign under the slogan “railway safety” to educate the public about dangerous behavior on and near railway lines.
Ammar Al-Nahdi, director general of marketing and communications at SAR, said that the company launched the awareness campaign targeting villages and cities alongside the line between Hail and Al-Jouf, mainly in areas where there are prairies and livestock where the railways are being damaged the most.
“The people committing these wrong behaviors are lacking conscience about the seriousness of their doings, which may lead to killing innocent people — from train passengers to people who cross the railways in the wrong way.
“SAR is prioritizing the safety of people and property, taking into consideration the safety of passengers and people living around the railways,” said Al-Nahdi, who appealed for people to pay attention and cross railways using bridges constructed for vehicles and livestock — for their safety and the safety of passengers.
SAR owns about 4,974 km of fenced railways, 2,750 km of them in the north and 1,775 km between Dammam and Riyadh, in addition to 450 km for the express train between Makkah and Madinah, secured by a metal fence on both sides to provide safety and security for people and property.

Related Articles

Tags: Saudi Arabia Saudi Railway Company (SAR)

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia ‘providing relief to all in need in Yemen without discrimination’

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) launched a fresh campaign on...

How CBS interview with Saudi crown prince set the tone for American tour

WASHINGTON: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived in Washington with the broadcast of his first...

Saudi Arabia ‘providing relief to all in need in Yemen without discrimination’
How CBS interview with Saudi crown prince set the tone for American tour
Key issues for US-Saudi talks
US-Saudi Arabia business relationship moves beyond ‘guns for oil’
Saudi Vision 2030 presents growth opportunities for US business
Women’s Economic Forum opens in Riyadh
Latest News
Saudi Arabia ‘providing relief to all in need in Yemen without discrimination’
117 views
Scandal-hit Weinstein Co. files for bankruptcy protection
4 views
Asian markets tumble with Wall St. as Facebook breach hits tech
29 views
Xi warns Taiwan will face “punishment of history” for separatism
43 views
How CBS interview with Saudi crown prince set the tone for American tour
653 views
Key issues for US-Saudi talks
258 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR