Maya Ahmad: Sleepless in Sri Lanka

DUBAI: Lebanese makeup artist and vlogger Maya Ahmad has been soaking up the sun on vacation in Sri Lanka. “I do not want to leave this place,” Ahmad wrote on Instagram on Monday. “Most amazing vacation and the weather was PERFECT!” She waxed lyrical about the view of coconut trees and the ocean from her room at Shangri La’s Hambantota Resort on Sri Lanka’s south coast: “Waking up to this is priceless!” she wrote.A post from her last night in the resort, however, suggested waking up might have been tough on her final morning. “I can’t sleep, so here is another photo from today,” she wrote, posting an image of herself in a flowing white blouse-skirt combo from Missguided, the UK fashion label founded by Anglo-Indian designer Nitin Passi and favored by celebs including singer Nicole Scherzinger.Ahmad might have been on vacation, but she still found time to put together her latest video tutorial — on makeup that survives humidity — for her 1 million Instagram followers.Ahmad has become a major social-media influencer in the Arab world, with over 500,000 subscribers to her YouTube channel. Late last year, she was featured alongside fellow Dubai-based Instagrammer Hadia Ghaleb in an episode of E!’s three-part reality show “My Fabulous M.E.” The show focused on six of the Middle East’s most popular fashion influencers, including Kuwaiti stars Fatima Almomen and Dana Al-Tuwarish, and Lebanese bloggers Nour Arida and Lana El-Sahely.Ahmad also used her Sri Lanka trip to catch up on some reading, it seems. Her post of “some must-have vacation items” included a copy of “The Monk Who Sold His Ferrari,” Robin Sharma’s self-help bestseller and aspirational-quote-poster filler.