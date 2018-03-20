  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 19 sec ago
Breaking News
Donald Trump hails 'great friendship' with Saudi Arabia as crown prince begins tour

You are here

  • Home
  • Work starts to clear mines from traditional site of Jesus’s baptism

Middle-East

Work starts to clear mines from traditional site of Jesus’s baptism

AFP |
Christian Orthodox pilgrims march towards the Jordan River from the Greek Orthodox monastery of St John the Baptist before a baptism ceremony at Qasr Al-Yahud as part of the Feast of the Epiphany in the West Bank. The HALO Trust has begun work to clear about 3,000 pieces of ordnance scattered around the holy site. (AFP)

Related Articles

JERUSALEM: Israeli and international experts have started clearing thousands of wartime land mines and explosive devices from one of Christianity’s holiest sites, in the occupied West Bank, the Israeli defense ministry said Tuesday.
It said work began this week to clear about 3,000 pieces of ordnance believed to be scattered around the Qasr Al-Yahud Greek Orthodox monastery, on the banks of the River Jordan, at the spot where many believe Jesus was baptised by his cousin John.
The mines date from the Six-Day War of 1967 in which Israel seized the West Bank from Jordan.
“Of the 3,000, some of them are Israeli, some of them are Jordanian and some of them we’ll only know when we find them,” defense ministry spokeswoman Arielle Hefez told AFP.
Britain-based HALO Trust, the world’s largest humanitarian mine clearing organization, is working with the Israel National Mine Action Authority (INMAA) to clear what the defense ministry described as “roughly one million square meters (10.8 million square feet) of land.”
HALO said on its website that there are an estimated 2,600 anti-personnel and anti-tank land mines at the Qasr Al-Yahud site, restricting access for the more than 400,000 pilgrims who visit each year.
“It is home to ancient churches and monasteries, which haven’t been safe to visit for nearly 50 years,” it added.
It said that according to testimonies of former soldiers, an unknown number of booby traps were also laid.
“This makes the clearance of the site a complex task.”
HALO estimated that the clearance work would take two years and cost around $1.5 million.
The defense ministry said the site houses churches of eight different denominations.
“Once the clearance is complete and INMAA and HALO officials can assure the site is safe, the church plots will be returned to their respective denominations and visitors will once again be able to visit these holy sites.”
Another site on the Jordanian side of the river — Wadi Al-Kharrar, or Bethany Beyond the Jordan — is also venerated as the place of Jesus’s baptism.

Related Articles

Tags: West Bank River Jordan Six-Day War of 1967 HALO Trust

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

Work starts to clear mines from traditional site of Jesus’s baptism

JERUSALEM: Israeli and international experts have started clearing thousands of wartime land mines...

UN says 100,000 ‘trapped’ in Syria’s Afrin

BEIRUT: UN officials say some 100,000 people are “trapped” in rural areas of Syria’s northern Afrin...

Work starts to clear mines from traditional site of Jesus’s baptism
UN says 100,000 ‘trapped’ in Syria’s Afrin
UAE troops to participate in Pakistan Day parade
Turkey condemns UN report on its state of emergency
India says 39 workers abducted in Iraq in 2015 dead
In Egypt election, El-Sisi imposes stability over democracy
Latest News
Breaking News
Donald Trump hails 'great friendship' with Saudi Arabia as crown prince begins tour
28 views
Saudi Arabia crown prince visit will strengthen KSA-US links: Saudi ambassador
35 views
Work starts to clear mines from traditional site of Jesus’s baptism
25 views
UK air force Red Arrows jet in ‘incident’ at air base
70 views
Hungary defends anti-immigration stance at UN rights body
56 views
Russia orders airlines to stop using AN-148 aircraft
97 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR