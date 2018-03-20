  • Search form

US Senate votes against bill to end American participation in Yemen conflict

  Saudi crown prince praises 'deep relations' with US as he meets Donald Trump

World

Saudi crown prince praises 'deep relations' with US as he meets Donald Trump

ARAB NEWS |
President Donald Trump says Saudi Arabia has been a great friend to the United States and is a "great purchaser" and "investor" in its economy. (AFP)
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman meeting Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell and Speaker of the House of Representatives Paul Ryan, Mar 20, 2018. (AP)
7 photos

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said Tuesday that Saudi Arabia and the US have a "great relationship" and that the Kingdom is an ally in fighting terror financing.
Trump met Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Washington at the start of a multi-city tour of the US by the Saudi heir apparent.
"We are the oldest ally (of the) United States of America in the Middle East - more than 80 years," the crown prince said.
Crown Prince Mohammed praised "very deep" relations between the two countries during the meeting with Trump in the Oval Office. 
Speaking in English, Crown Prince Mohammed pointed out significant Saudi investments in the US. He said the US and Saudi Arabia can tackle "a lot of things" together in the future.
Trump touted close US-Saudi Arabia ties during the Oval Office meeting with visiting Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. He said the relationship between the nations was "strained" during former President Barack Obama's tenure but that he and the crown prince have become "very good friends in a short period of time."
Trump brought props to the meeting to illustrate the close security partnership. He showed reporters a sign that lists Saudi purchases and another of pending sales of military equipment to the Kingdom.
Trump said Saudi Arabia is "footing a big part of the bill" for defense in the Middle East.
Washington marks the first stop on a three-week tour of the United States by the crown prince, son of King Salman and heir to the throne.
Trump said the US has "zero tolerance" for funding of terrorism.
"We have a zero tolerance for the funding of terrorists. And we're working very hard, and I will say that Saudi Arabia has been working very hard on that," said Trump. Later In the day, the Saudi Crown Prince held a meeting with the leader of Senate majority Mitch McConnell and the Speaker of the House of Representatives Paul Ryan. The crown prince discussed bilateral relations and means to work with Congress to defeat extremism and Iranian threats.

Saudi crown prince praises 'deep relations' with US as he meets Donald Trump
