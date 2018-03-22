Skripals’ blood can be taken for testing by chemical weapons body: UK judge

LONDON: A British court revealed that samples taken from the ex Russian spy and his daughter were analyzed by UK’s military laboratory in Porton Down point to exposure to Novichok nerve agent or a related agent.The same court said that Blood samples from former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia can be taken for testing by the world chemical weapons body (OPCW), an English judge ruled Thursday.The Skripals, victims of a nerve agent attack that Britain has blamed on Russia, are in a coma in a critical but stable condition in hospital in Salisbury, southwest England but sources revealed that even if they survived the poisoning they might suffer damage to their nervous system.High Court judge David Williams ruled it was lawful for doctors “to take blood samples for provision to OPCW (the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons) and to provide copies of medical notes to OPCW.”In slasbury today, British police briefed the public about the latest in their investigation. A police spokesperson said that UK policeman in poisoned ex-spy incident has been discharged from hospital.Detective Sergeant Nick Bailey was left seriously ill after taking part in the early response to the attack on Sergei Skripal and his daughter in the southern English city of Salisbury on March 4.“People ask me how I am feeling – but there are really no words to explain how I feel right now,” he said in statement issued by his local force. “Surreal is the word that keeps cropping up — and it really has been completely surreal.”