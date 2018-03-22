German police train Saudi women Border Guards

JEDDAH: Eleven Saudi female Border Guards have completed advanced security training in a joint operation with German Federal Police.The two-week training course, which ended in Riyadh on Wednesday, was carried out in accordance with a convention signed between the Saudi Interior Ministry and its German counterpart.Saudi Border Guards spokesman Col. Saher Al-Harbi said development and training of women in the Border Guard was part of a global skills program that included protection and personal security, self-defense, identity verification, search and confiscation, anti-smuggling strategies, forgery and counterfeiting, and first aid.“The program represented an important step by training technical personnel to perform their duties effectively,” he said.Al-Harbi said the training sessions respected the morals of the Islamic religion regarding privacy and protection of women.The Border Guards training program has the support of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the Minister of Interior, and is supervised by Awad bin Eid Al-Balawi, director general of Saudi Border Guards, the spokesman said.