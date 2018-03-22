  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 16 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • German police train Saudi women Border Guards

Saudi Arabia

German police train Saudi women Border Guards

MOHAMMED AL-SULAMI |
German police officers are seen during a lecture session as part of an advance training course for female Saudi Border Guards. (AN file photo)

Related Articles

JEDDAH: Eleven Saudi female Border Guards have completed advanced security training in a joint operation with German Federal Police.
The two-week training course, which ended in Riyadh on Wednesday, was carried out in accordance with a convention signed between the Saudi Interior Ministry and its German counterpart.
Saudi Border Guards spokesman Col. Saher Al-Harbi said development and training of women in the Border Guard was part of a global skills program that included protection and personal security, self-defense, identity verification, search and confiscation, anti-smuggling strategies, forgery and counterfeiting, and first aid.
“The program represented an important step by training technical personnel to perform their duties effectively,” he said.
Al-Harbi said the training sessions respected the morals of the Islamic religion regarding privacy and protection of women.
The Border Guards training program has the support of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the Minister of Interior, and is supervised by Awad bin Eid Al-Balawi, director general of Saudi Border Guards, the spokesman said.

Related Articles

Tags: Saudi Border Guards German Federal Police Col. Saher Al-Harbi Awad bin Eid Al-Balawi

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

SAGIA: US investment in Saudi Arabia worth over $55bn

RIYADH: The US invested more than SR207 billion ($55 billion) in the Kingdom up until February 2018...

Italian Navy frigate’s visit to Dammam ‘boosts defense ties’

JEDDAH: The visit of the European multi-mission frigate Carlo Margottini in Dammam was a positive...

Pakistan International School in Jeddah helps to build a brighter future
Pakistan’s exports potential: Growth opportunities and strategy
SAGIA: US investment in Saudi Arabia worth over $55bn
Italian Navy frigate’s visit to Dammam ‘boosts defense ties’
German police train Saudi women Border Guards
OIC rights body: Hate speech must be countered to ensure peaceful coexistence
Latest News
Pakistan International School in Jeddah helps to build a brighter future
1 views
Pakistan’s exports potential: Growth opportunities and strategy
1 views
Lebanese diva plans Easter shows in Europe
3 views
Fired Tillerson says farewell to ‘a very mean-spirited town’
53 views
Special
ICC’s misguided approach to World Cup is costing smaller nations dear
32 views
SAGIA: US investment in Saudi Arabia worth over $55bn
49 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR