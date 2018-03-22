  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 9 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Vodafone offers Egyptian callers 11 free minutes for every goal scored by Mo Salah

Offbeat

Vodafone offers Egyptian callers 11 free minutes for every goal scored by Mo Salah

ARAB NEWS |
Liverpool’s Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Salah gestures after the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Watford. (AFP)

Related Articles

LONDON: Telecommunication giants Vodafone have jumped on the Mohamed Salah bandwagon after the Egyptian striker became the Premier League’s top scorer by offering its 43 million subscribers in Egypt with 11 free minutes every time he scores a goal.
UK tabloid Daily Mirror estimates that the telecom firm will lose $140 million each time Salah scores a goal.
The sponsorship deal with Liverpool Football club was signed two weeks ago, and it became effective on March 20th, and is due to continue for the rest of the season.
This means that the telecom company is in for a surprisingly expensive bill, especially as Mo Salah’s performances have been impeccable from the start of the season and he is already a top scorer with 28 league goals to his name, closely followed by Tottenham Hotspurs’ Harry Kane who has scored 24 goals.
Salah notched his 36th goal in all competitions this year with a four-goal haul against Watford last weekend.

Related Articles

Tags: Egypt UK vodaphone football sport

Comments

MORE FROM Offbeat

Vodafone offers Egyptian callers 11 free minutes for every goal scored by Mo Salah

LONDON: Telecommunication giants Vodafone have jumped on the Mohamed Salah bandwagon after the...

600 invited to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding

LONDON: Some 600 people have been invited to the wedding of Britain’s Prince Harry and his fiancee...

Vodafone offers Egyptian callers 11 free minutes for every goal scored by Mo Salah
600 invited to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding
Selena Gomez responds after bikini pics show scar
Famed Iranian philosopher Shayegan dies at age 83
‘N Sync to reunite to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
President El-Sisi honors 42 Egyptian women on Mother's Day
Latest News
Vodafone offers Egyptian callers 11 free minutes for every goal scored by Mo Salah
4 views
German police train Saudi women Border Guards
10 views
OIC rights body: Hate speech must be countered to ensure peaceful coexistence
49 views
Update
Skripals’ blood can be taken for testing by chemical weapons body: UK judge
49 views
Trump signs order punishing China on trade
299 views
600 invited to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding
289 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR