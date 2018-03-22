Vodafone offers Egyptian callers 11 free minutes for every goal scored by Mo Salah

LONDON: Telecommunication giants Vodafone have jumped on the Mohamed Salah bandwagon after the Egyptian striker became the Premier League’s top scorer by offering its 43 million subscribers in Egypt with 11 free minutes every time he scores a goal.UK tabloid Daily Mirror estimates that the telecom firm will lose $140 million each time Salah scores a goal.The sponsorship deal with Liverpool Football club was signed two weeks ago, and it became effective on March 20th, and is due to continue for the rest of the season.This means that the telecom company is in for a surprisingly expensive bill, especially as Mo Salah’s performances have been impeccable from the start of the season and he is already a top scorer with 28 league goals to his name, closely followed by Tottenham Hotspurs’ Harry Kane who has scored 24 goals.Salah notched his 36th goal in all competitions this year with a four-goal haul against Watford last weekend.