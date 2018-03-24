  • Search form

Middle-East

Yemeni army inflicted heavy losses on the militia west of Marib

ARAB NEWS |
Armed Houthi followers rally in Sanaa June 14, 2015. (Reuters)
DUBAI: Yemeni National Army forces clashed with Iran-backed Houthi militia forces north of the Sarawah district west of Marib, Saudi state-news channel Al-Ekhbariya reported.
A Yemeni military source said in a statement carried by the Yemeni defense ministry’s official site “September 26” that violent confrontations erupted in Jabal Marthad north of Marib, where the Yemeni National Army forces inflicted heavy casualties on the militia.
In eastern Sanaa, Arab coalition forces carried out raids on a weapons cache and combat vehicles belonging to the Houthi militia.
According to a field source, coalition aircraft launched air raids on separate militia positions and gatherings in the Nahm district, destroying two SUVs, and an arms depot.
He pointed out that the raids coincided with an artillery attack carried out by the Yemeni army targeting various militia locations and gatherings in the area of ​​Al Bayad and west of Al-Kahl.
In Al-Jouf governorate, the Arab coalition aircraft launched air strikes targeting different locations of the militia.

