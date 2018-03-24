Malabar Group launches first state-of-the-art mall in Kerala

The Malabar Group’s first state-of-the-art mall is all set to open in the South Indian city of Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

Mall of Travancore is the largest shopping mall in the capital city and is designed to provide a world-class shopping experience to its visitors.

The chief minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan, will inaugurate the mall on Friday.

The concept of setting up a mall under the Malabar Group was born in 2005.

For this, the group’s representatives visited over 1,000 malls in India and abroad to get a hands-on experience about the functioning of malls. A detailed marketing study was conducted in Kerala. Based on these studies, it was decided to set up a mall in Trivandrum (Thiruvananthapuram). In 2006, the group started the process of acquiring seven acres of land in Enjakkal near the Thiruvananthapuram airport.

The management decided to go green and embark on a completely eco-friendly construction. The height of the mall was limited to three floors since the property is adjacent to the Thiruvananthapuram Interna-tional Airport. On Nov. 27, 2014, the then-chief minister, Oommen Chandy, laid the foundation stone of the mall.

Thiruvananthapuram is known for its centuries-old cultural heritage and economic prosperity. Being the capital city, it is home to numerous central and state PSUs (public sector undertakings) and establishments. The city’s population consists of highly educated, secular, cultured, and economically well-to-do people. A number of foreign tourists visit the famous Kovalam beach each year. These are some of the reasons that propelled the Malabar Group to chose Thiruvananthapuram as the location for its first mall.

The three-floor mall is spread over 650,000-square-feet.

The mall has a hypermarket, food plaza, seven multiplex theaters of the Carnival Group, gaming zone and a number of showrooms selling jewelry, electronics and home appliances, and lifestyle products.

Around 300 brands including international names such as Adidas, Allen Solly, Apple, Arrow, Baskin Robbins, Bata, Delsey, Jockey, KFC, Lifestyle, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, Pantaloons, Park Avenue, Louis Philippe, Titan, Van Heusen, VIP, Eham Digital, Kalyan Silks and Woodland will be available in over 160 showrooms within the mall.