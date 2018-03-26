  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 10 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Boeing will be in KSA every step of the way, says company VP

Saudi Arabia

Boeing will be in KSA every step of the way, says company VP

AISHA FAREED |
in 1945, the US presented Saudi Arabia with a twin-engine DC-3 Dakota airplane manufactured by Boeing heritage company Douglas Aircraft.

Related Articles

JEDDAH: As US-Saudi business ties come into focus this week, there is one American company that has more experience than most in doing business with the Kingdom: Boeing.
The world’s largest aerospace company — which makes commercial jetliners as well as defense, space and security systems — has a longstanding relationship with the Kingdom, dating back to a meeting with the founder of Saudi Arabia himself.
The partnership began on Feb. 14, 1945, when US President Franklin D. Roosevelt presented Saudi Arabia’s founder King Abdul Aziz with a twin-engine DC-3 Dakota airplane manufactured by Boeing heritage company Douglas Aircraft — an event that also marked the birth of commercial air travel in the Kingdom.
So Boeing knows how to make business deals with the Kingdom fly — something many other US companies will be looking to do in New York this week, where a series of top-level corporate meetings will be held during the ongoing visit to the States by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
The US aerospace company established Boeing Middle East Limited in Riyadh in 1982 as a 100 percent company-owned entity — and sees its relationship with Saudi Arabia enduring through a time of rapid change for the Kingdom.
“Saudi Arabia is a strategic partner for Boeing. Our goal is to facilitate both local and international industrial collaborations in the Kingdom,” Ahmed Jazzar, president of Boeing Saudi Arabia and vice president of Boeing International, told Arab News.
Jazzar, who is based in Riyadh, said the US company sees a role in helping realize the ambitious aims of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 reform plan.
“Boeing’s partnership with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 aims to support the country’s aerospace industry and its ecosystem, through the transfer of knowledge and technology which is a pillar that must be achieved for the Kingdom under the Vision,” he said.
“Boeing’s relationship with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia extends back over 70 years, and with the Vision 2030 roadmap, Boeing will be here every step of the way until the vision is realized.”
Today, Boeing Saudi Arabia Limited supports the execution of all Boeing Defense, Space & Security, Boeing Commercial Airplanes and Boeing Global Service programs in Saudi Arabia.

Related Articles

Tags: Saudi Arabia Boeing Saudi Crown Prince Royal Tour

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

Bill Gates praises Muslim World League’s work in supporting rural health

RIYADH: Bill Gates acknowledged how much help the experience of the Muslim World League (MWL) in...

Misk to implement cloud computing to help Saudi SMBs innovate faster

RIYADH: The Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz Foundation (Misk) announced, Sunday, that...

Bill Gates praises Muslim World League’s work in supporting rural health
Misk to implement cloud computing to help Saudi SMBs innovate faster
Saudi Arabia, Korea identify 40 joint projects within framework of Vision 2030
Boeing will be in KSA every step of the way, says company VP
Saudi students abroad are watching in hope as dramatic reforms in the Kingdom promise a new era of optimism
Young Saudi artists find a voice in major New York exhibit
Latest News
Special
‘We trust our hero’: El-Sisi basks in adulation of Egypt’s women
242 views
Egyptians urged to go out and vote
167 views
Bill Gates praises Muslim World League’s work in supporting rural health
319 views
France pays tribute to victims of jihadist attack
258 views
Special
Islamabad seeks political solution to Afghan conflict in Tashkent
258 views
Special
Pakistan anti-corruption watchdog to investigate Musharraf’s assets
265 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR