Saudi crown prince stresses importance of applying UN principles and the rule of law

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has stressed the importance of keeping in line with the principles of the United Nations and the rule of law.He pointed out that the problems in the Middle East are due to ideologies that clash with UN principles and violate its laws and customs by interfering in the internal affairs of other states.He made the comments in a speech after his meeting with Secretary General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres.The crown prince said that Saudi Arabia is defending its interests and maintaining its security and is working with its allies in the Middle East to secure and stabilize the region.He also stressed the Kingdom's keenness on finding political solutions to the Middle East's crises, in cooperation with the United Nations. He pointed out that the Kingdom is an active member and has contributed to protecting the interests of the United Nations and its laws.UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres praised Saudi Arabia's global humanitarian efforts as he welcomed Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the organization's headquarters on Tuesday.Guterres expressed his appreciation for the humanitarian contributions in the world and to the Yemeni people, its support and funding of the humanitarian response plan in Yemen, and called on countries to contribute to this effort.Guterres also renewed his condemnation of the targeting of ballistic missiles by the Houthi militia.The crown prince and the secretary general attended the signing of the joint executive program between Saudi Arabia and the UN represented by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs for the purpose of supporting and financing the 2018 UN Humanitarian Response Plan in Yemen.The agreement includes $1 billion from the Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates, including $930 million to UN organizations and $70 million to restore ports and roads to increase relief and commercial imports.The crown prince, currently in New York, has traveled to several US cities and held a number of high-level meetings with politicians and top business leaders after meeting President Donald Trump last week.Prince Mohammed's visit is the first trip to the US after he was announced as the Saudi Arabia's crown prince last year.