  EU considering new sanctions on Iran because of its ballistic missiles

EU considering new sanctions on Iran because of its ballistic missiles

File photo for Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian meet in Tehran, Mar 5, 2018. France's Foreign Minister arrived in Tehran for talks as Europe is pushing for pledges over Iran's ballistic missile program. (AFP)

BRUSSELS: European Union ambassadors discussed on Wednesday possible new sanctions on Iran after a proposal by Britain, France and Germany, and could decide to impose them at a foreign ministers’ meeting next month, diplomats said.
“The idea is to have a final decision on Iran sanctions by or at the April Foreign Affairs Council,” one diplomat said, referring to the European Union’s next foreign ministers’ meeting due in Luxembourg on April 16.
Britain, France and Germany proposed fresh EU sanctions on Iran over its ballistic missiles and its role in the war in Syria, according to a confidential document seen by Reuters, in a bid to persuade Washington to preserve the 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran.
 

