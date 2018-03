NEW YORK: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with several US religious leaders at his residence in New York on Wednesday.He was joined by Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Saudi ambassador to the US, Secretary General of the Muslim World League Dr. Mohammed Al-Issa and Minister of Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir.During the meeting, the crown prince stressed the importance of respect between followers of religions and the need to promote the positive values of coexistence and tolerance.