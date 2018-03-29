  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia sandstorm disrupts road and air transport

ARAB NEWS |
Photo of the sandstorm in Saudi Arabia. (Screen Shot)

RIYADH: Sandstorms hit several cities in Saudi Arabia on Thursday and disrupted road and air transport across the Kingdom.

The early warning center of the national Saudi Meteorology and Protection of the Environment agency issued a nationwide warning stating that unstable weather will affect many areas Thursday and Friday.

The agency said the capital Riyadh will also get its share of the sandstorm and it is expected to continue until midday on Friday.

The sand and poor visibility resulted in several accidents in Saudi Arabia’s second city Jeddah.

Makkah also suffered as a result of the storm. Maritime traffic was suspended in and out of Jeddah’s port due to poor visibility.

King Abdul Aziz airport authorities announced that smooth operations continued at the airport despite the storm.

Earlier, the sandstorms led to temporary closure of 6 airports in northern Saudi Arabia due to strong wind mixed with dust.

Tags: Saudi Arabia weather sandstorms Civil Defence

Comments

Saudi Arabia sandstorm disrupts road and air transport

