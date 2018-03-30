Yemen army destroys Houthi weapons store in Saada

DUBAI: The Yemeni army launched a series of artillery attacks on the positions of the Iranian Houthi militia in the province of Saada in northern Yemen, Saudi state TV Al-Ekhbariya reported on Friday.A Yemeni military source said that the bombing targeted the positions of the Houthi militia in Kataf of Saada and resulted in the destruction of a weapons store.The source added that army’s strikes coincided with raids by the Saudi-led Arab coalition jets targeting groups of militias in different areas of Saada.The raids affected the positions of militias and their gatherings in the area of ​​Muhab in Al- Safrah, in addition to about a dozen other raids which targeted the militias in the Menba.Coalition jets also destroyed two Houthi vehicles in Al-Jawf.