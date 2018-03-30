  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 20 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Yemen army destroys Houthi weapons store in Saada

Middle-East

Update

Yemen army destroys Houthi weapons store in Saada

ARAB NEWS
The Yemeni army launched a series of artillery attacks on the positions of the Iranian Houthi militia in the province of Saada in northern Yemen. (Al-Ekhbariya)

Related Articles

DUBAI: The Yemeni army launched a series of artillery attacks on the positions of the Iranian Houthi militia in the province of Saada in northern Yemen, Saudi state TV Al-Ekhbariya reported on Friday.
A Yemeni military source said that the bombing targeted the positions of the Houthi militia in Kataf of Saada and resulted in the destruction of a weapons store.
The source added that army’s strikes coincided with raids by the Saudi-led Arab coalition jets targeting groups of militias in different areas of Saada.
The raids affected the positions of militias and their gatherings in the area of ​​Muhab in Al- Safrah, in addition to about a dozen other raids which targeted the militias in the Menba.
Coalition jets also destroyed two Houthi vehicles in Al-Jawf.

Related Articles

Tags: Yemen Houthis Arab Coalition

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

Gaza farmer killed by Israeli tank shell

GAZA: A Gaza farmer was killed and a second man was wounded by an Israeli tank shell on Friday, a...

Trump says US withdrawing from Syria ‘very soon’

RICHFIELD: US President Donald Trump insisted Thursday that US forces would pull out of Syria “very...

Yemen army destroys Houthi weapons store in Saada
Gaza farmer killed by Israeli tank shell
Trump says US withdrawing from Syria ‘very soon’
Challenges mount for Egypt's leader ahead of new term
Nine soldiers, five militants killed in attack on elite Yemeni force
Jordan accepts Israel’s pick of ambassador as ties improve
Latest News
Saudi Crown Prince meets with JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley
Update
Yemen army destroys Houthi weapons store in Saada
95 views
Malaysia warns Rohingya crisis could pose security risk
56 views
China says it is “coordinating” with US over possible Mattis visit
91 views
PHOTOS: Filipinos celebrate Easter with bloody crucifixions, floggings
734 views
Myanmar swears in Suu Kyi loyalist as new president
336 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR