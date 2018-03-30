  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 21 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Pressure on Iran will help avoid war: Saudi Crown Prince tells the WSJ

Saudi Arabia

Update

Pressure on Iran will help avoid war: Saudi Crown Prince tells the WSJ

ARAB NEWS
Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman called on the international community to pressure Iran economically and politically.

Related Articles

Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman called on the international community to pressure Iran economically and politically with regards tothe nuclear agreement to avoid a direct military confrontation in the region during an interview with The Wall Street Journal on Friday.
“Sanctions will create more pressure on the Iranian regime,” the Saudi Crown Prince said, explaining that efforts must be made to avoid a military conflict in the region caused by Iran.
Iran has supplied the Houthi militia in Yemen with weapons used against Saudi Arabia over the past three years, the crown prince explained during the interview.  
Since the war in Yemen began, the Houthi militia group fired several ballistic missiles into Saudi Arabia.
However, the crown prince stated that these attacks were “evidence of weakness”.
Meanwhile in response to a question on Saudi Arabia’s intervention, the crown prince said: “Yemen was about to get split between the Houthis and Al-Qaeda if we had not intervened in 2015.

Related Articles

Tags: Saudi Arabia saudi crown prince

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

Saudi Crown Prince meets with Security Council members

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with representatives of the five permanent members of the...

Saudi crown prince meets with JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met the CEOs of Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan...

Pressure on Iran will help avoid war: Saudi Crown Prince tells the WSJ
Saudi Crown Prince meets with Security Council members
Saudi crown prince meets with JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley
Saudi projects put Kingdom on international tourist map
KSA, Brazil agree to start direct flights
‘Future is ours,’ Saudi women tell major US policy forum
Latest News
Saudi Arabia gun for more glory with two horses on Dubai World Cup night
7 views
Syrian rebels deny deal with Russia to leave Douma town
34 views
US visa applicants to be asked for social media history
143 views
India’s cricket stars aghast at Steve Smith punishment for ball-tampering
96 views
Pakistan successfully tests submarine-launched cruise missile
280 views
Update
5 killed, 300 wounded in Israel-Gaza border clashes
331 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR