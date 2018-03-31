‘Roads of Arabia’ expo receives Japanese attention

RIYADH: The National Museum in Tokyo is the third Asian stop of the “Roads of Arabia: Archaeological Treasures of Saudi Arabia” exhibition, and the 14th stop internationally.Commenting on the inauguration of the expo in Tokyo, Japan’s deputy culture minister said the close and historic relations between his country and the Kingdom have continued to grow and expand.Prince Sultan bin Salman, president of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH), sponsored the opening ceremony of the exhibition in Tokyo. It was inaugurated in cooperation with the museum’s administration and the Saudi embassy.The exhibition has received much attention in Japan, where it is considered the largest of its kind to introduce Saudi antiquities and the civilizations of the Arabian Peninsula.The exhibition aims to strengthen cultural communication among the peoples of the world. It includes 466 rare archaeological pieces that highlight the Kingdom’s rich civilization, history and culture of the Arabian Peninsula in general, and of Saudi Arabia in particular.They span the paleolithic period (1 million years BC) to the reign of the late King Abdul Aziz.After Japan, Roads of Arabia will be staged in Istanbul before moving on to the Louvre Abu Dhabi in the latter part of the year.