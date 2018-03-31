  • Search form

Travel

6 quick getaways from the Gulf

ARAB NEWS |
India has so much to offer. (Shutterstock)

We’ve all relished a quick getaway that’s both affordable and close. For those living in the Gulf, the options are limitless, so to make things easier here are the six top places to go that are a mere stone’s throw away.

India

India has so much to offer in terms of culinary experiences, culture, history and traditions. From a delightfully-diverse range of food from New Delhi to Kerala, to historic forts, mausoleums and towers, the country is brimming with exciting experiences just waiting to be explored.

Jordan

Jordan’s capital Amman hosts an incredible amount of history and culture, from its old city to its ancient Roman ruins. A major tourist attraction is the Dead Sea, while Petra’s hanging gardens were one of the seven wonders of the world.

Azerbaijan

A colorful city filled with night-life options, old and medieval city ruins and an iconic stone tower, Azerbaijan’s capital Baku is a hidden treasure in Europe that’s well worth a visit. Be sure to check out the Fountains Square and the famous carpet museum.

Georgia

For those missing out on snowy ski season in the Gulf, Georgia’s Tbilisi is a great quick and affordable option. Things you shouldn’t miss out on seeing are the Holy Trinity Cathedral, the Bridge of Peace and Jvari, a sixth century mountaintop monastery.

Armenia

The peak season to visit Armenia is the summer, which is warm and dry and features events such as the Yerevan International Film Festival and the Extreme Sports Festival, which takes place on Lake Sevan. Other must-do activities include visiting the first century Temple of Garni and hiking to the Khor Virap mountain monastery.

Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka is one of the must-see countries for anyone looking for nature and greenery. The island’s diversity and towns make it a very worth-while visit. The colonial town of Galle is known for its Dutch and Portuguese churches while the southern coast of Yala is home to a breathtaking nature reserve.

Tags: Travel India Sri Lanka Georgia Armenia

6 quick getaways from the Gulf

