Nour Arida opens Hussein Bazaza fashion show in Beirut

Last updated: 13 sec ago

Art & Culture

ARAB NEWS |
Nour Arida is a hugely successful fashion blogger. (Shutterstock)
DUBAI: American-Lebanese style icon Nour Arida opened the Hussein Bazaza FW18 runway show this week, showing off the up-and-coming designer’s creations to a packed out crowd in Beirut.
Arida, who is the hugely successful fashion blogger behind the brand N For Nour, took to the catwalk in a monochrome, sporty ensemble, complete with white ankle-length boots.
The social media star, who has a following of more than 270,000 on her Instagram account, closed the show in a surreal, almost Dali-like gown, which she paired with slicked-back hair and minimalistic make-up.

Yesterday - @husseinbazaza - photo cred @patricksawaya

A post shared by Nour Arida (@nouraridaofficial) on

Lebanese designer Hussien Bazaza is a favorite among the Middle East’s fashion insiders and is known for his whimsical, ethereal gowns.
Bazaza, who has dressed members of the Emirati and Qatari royal families and Arab superstars, was mentored by Elie Saab before he launched his own line in 2012 and shot to fame for his off-the-wall creations.
In March, Bazaza was selected as one of the region’s most influential personalities in the “Arab 30 under 30” list compiled by Forbes Middle East.
He also won the Best Emerging Designer award at The Middle East Fashion Awards in 2015 and has dressed celebrities and public figures such as Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Queen Rania of Jordan and British supermodel Naomi Campbell.
His latest collection features flowing gowns with a sharp, almost punk edge. Pixelated heart icons and anime-style faces are imprinted on tops and oversized bags while plunging necklines, glitter coats and thigh-high red boots also make an appearance.
