DUBAI: Bahrain announced on Sunday the discovery of a large supply of light rock oil estimated to be much larger than the Bahrain field in addition to the discovery of large quantities of deep gas.The government saif that the discovery of the field is the first since 1932 when the country's first oil well was inaugurated.The development of the new field will contribute to the country's competitive capabilities and the continuation of development projects and initiatives, the government added.(Developing)