  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 27 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Erdogan calls Netanyahu ‘terrorist’ amid Israel-Gaza tension

Breaking news

Update

Erdogan calls Netanyahu ‘terrorist’ amid Israel-Gaza tension

AFP |
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday of being "a terrorist" after the Israeli prime minister rejected Ankara's "moral lessons" over deadly clashes in Gaza. (AFP)

Related Articles

ANKARA: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday of being "a terrorist" after the Israeli prime minister rejected Ankara's "moral lessons" over deadly clashes in Gaza.
"Hey Netanyahu! You are an occupier. And it is as an occupier that are you are on those lands. At the same time, you are a terrorist," Erdogan said in a televised speech in Adana, southern Turkey.
"What you do to the oppressed Palestinians will be part of history and we will never forget it," he said, adding: "The Israeli people are uncomfortable with what you're doing.
"We are not guilty of any act of occupation."
The comments came after Israeli soldiers killed 16 Palestinians and wounded hundreds more on Friday when a major demonstration led to clashes along the border with the Gaza Strip.
Erdogan condemned Israel over its "inhumane attack", prompting a sharp response from Netanyahu.
"The most moral army in the world will not be lectured to on morality from someone who for years has been bombing civilians indiscriminately," Netanyahu tweeted.
Referring to April Fool's Day, he added: "Apparently this is how they mark April 1 in Ankara."
Netanyahu has previously labelled Erdogan as someone who "bombs Kurdish villagers".
Israel has defended its soldiers' actions after they opened fire on Palestinians who strayed from a main protest camp attended by tens of thousands and approached the heavily fortified fence cutting off the Gaza Strip.

Related Articles

Tags: Erdogan Netanyahu Israel Gaza

Comments

MORE FROM Breaking news

Erdogan calls Netanyahu ‘terrorist’ amid Israel-Gaza tension

Update

ANKARA: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday of being "a...

Saudi crown prince signs MoU with SoftBank to set up world's largest solar project

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has signed a memorandum of understanding (...

Erdogan calls Netanyahu ‘terrorist’ amid Israel-Gaza tension
Saudi crown prince signs MoU with SoftBank to set up world's largest solar project
Two killed in attack targeting Alexandria police chief
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman meets Lebanon’s Prime Minister Saad Hariri
85 Houthi militants killed and over 100 wounded in past 48 hours
Ex-student kills 17 in shooting spree at Florida high school
Latest News
Rohingya refugee boat restocks after storm in southern Thailand
19 views
Update
Erdogan calls Netanyahu ‘terrorist’ amid Israel-Gaza tension
129 views
Developing
Bahrain: Largest rock oil field discovered in country's history
440 views
Bodies of Indians killed by Daesh in Iraq to be flown home
98 views
Tillerson scrubbed from State Dept website
71 views
Al Shabab attacks African Union base in Somalia: Military
53 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR