  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Malaysia puts Grab on anti-competition watchlist after Uber stake buy

Business & Economy

Malaysia puts Grab on anti-competition watchlist after Uber stake buy

REUTERS |
Grab, a fast growing Southeast Asian ridesharing, food delivery and financial services business, said Monday that Uber will take a 27.5 percent stake in it and a seat on its board as part of the deal. (AP)

Related Articles

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia said on Monday that it will monitor ride-hailing firm Grab for possible anti-competitive behavior, after rival Uber Technologies Inc. offloaded its Southeast Asian operations to the Singapore-based firm.
Uber’s deal to take a 27.5 percent stake in Grab in exchange has raised a red flag with Singapore’s competition watchdog, which said on Friday it was investigating a suspected breach of competition law.
Malaysia’s Competition Commission would keep tabs on Grab, especially if the company imposed unfair practices or sudden fare increases, a government minister said.
“We won’t take it lightly. We will monitor this because it is still early days and we don’t know what will happen next,” said Nancy Shukri, whose portfolio oversees the public transport licensing authority.
“We have stressed that if there is any anti-competitive behavior, the Competition Act will come into force. We have spelt this out to them,” Nancy said, referring to a meeting with Grab representatives last Monday.
Uber and Grab announced the deal last Monday, marking the US company’s second retreat from an Asian market. It earlier sold off it’s operations in China.
Nancy said Grab, which is valued at about $6 billion, had offered assurances during their meeting last Monday that there would be no unfair pricing, nor would it increase its fares for now.
The minister said the merger, however, did not change the government’s working relationship with Grab in converting over 67,000 conventional taxi drivers nationwide to e-hailing platforms.
Nearly 14,000 taxi drivers had now either partially or fully migrated to e-hailing platforms, and the government would continue working with Grab to convince more to do the same.
“This is in the interest of the taxi industry, which has been around for a long time. At the same time, Grab needs our support, and we are there to assist them as well,” Nancy said.

Related Articles

Tags: Malaysia Grab Uber

Comments

MORE FROM Business & Economy

Malaysia puts Grab on anti-competition watchlist after Uber stake buy

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia said on Monday that it will monitor ride-hailing firm Grab for possible anti...

Coca-Cola challenges US tax bill as corporate-government pacts falter

WASHINGTON: Coca-Cola thought it had a deal with the US Internal Revenue Service on how much the...

Malaysia puts Grab on anti-competition watchlist after Uber stake buy
Coca-Cola challenges US tax bill as corporate-government pacts falter
Iraq brings forward plan to award oil contracts
London firm lets staff set salaries to counter pay gap, engender wage transparency
Hyundai launches new-generation Accent in Africa and Middle East markets
Lifestyle Developers completes latest residential project
Latest News
Malaysia puts Grab on anti-competition watchlist after Uber stake buy
8 views
Saudi crown prince meets Economic Club of New York head
9 views
Malala Yousafzai ends her 1st Pakistan visit since shooting
50 views
Saudi crown prince visits Virgin Galactic and Mojavi Air and Space port in California
537 views
Steven Bochco, creator of ‘Hill Street Blues,’ dies at 74
8 views
Defunct Chinese space lab plunges back to Earth over Pacific
31 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR