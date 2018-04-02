Saudi Arabia’s business community invited to Arabia-Expo 2018 in Moscow

RIYADH: Council of Saudi Chambers (CSC) Chairman Ahmed Al-Rajhi, and the Russian Ambassador in Riyadh Sergei Kozlov, on Monday discussed ways to enhance economic cooperation between the two countries.They stressed the significant role of both countries’ business communities in fostering bilateral relations.They met at the CSC’s head office, where “they discussed ways to foster trade and economic relations between the two countries,” Rashad Abdullah El-Khir, head of the council’s media department, told Arab News.During the meeting, Kozlov invited the Saudi business community to participate in the fourth international Arabia-Expo from April 23 to 27 in Moscow, El-Khir said. The CSC will pass on the invitation to all the chambers in the Kingdom, he added.To be held jointly with the 12th session of the Russian-Arab Business Council (RABC), the exhibition aims to foster trade and economic cooperation between Russia and Arab countries, and to explore investment and partnership opportunities between them, he said.During the meeting, Al-Rajhi noted robust Saudi-Russian relations, and the positive results of the historic visit by King Salman to Russia last year, including the formation of a $10 billion fund to support joint ventures, particularly for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).Al-Rajhi stressed the significant role of both countries’ business communities, namely the Saudi-Russian Business Council (SRBC), in fostering bilateral relations.Kozlov commended the growing bilateral ties, and said the king’s visit gave great impetus to fostering them.“We expect the coming years to see more trade cooperation between the two countries, considering their vast opportunities and the role of the SRBC in this regard,” he added.