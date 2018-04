DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met Warner Brothers CEO Kevin Tsujihara in Los Angeles on Tuesday to discuss media and cultural partnerships.During the meeting, they exchanged talks about partnership opportunities in the fields of media, entertainment and culture, as well as research opportunities for Saudi youth.The meeting was attended by Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to the US, and members of the official delegation of the Crown Prince.