Houthi militia target Saudi Arabian oil tanker in Red Sea, causing “minor damage”

Arab News

London: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir has met with Cuban President Raul Castro in Havana on Tuesday.

During his visit to the presidential residence, Jubeir extended the greetings of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The Saudi FM and Cuban president discussed ties between the two countries, as well as recent developments across the globe.

Also, in attendance at the meeting were the director general of the office of the Minister of Foreign Affairs Khalid bin Musaed Al-Anqari and the Saudi Ambassador to Cuba, Faisal bin Musallat Al-Mandil.

Jubeir said they agreed on a number of issues including the “unified and firm stance against extremism and terrorism.”