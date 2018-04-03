Houthi militia target Saudi Arabian oil tanker in Red Sea, causing “minor damage”

LONDON: Saudi-led coalition says Yemeni rebels attacked Saudi oil tanker in international waters, causing “minor damage“
The Saudi Arab coalition has said that the Houthi and their Iranian patrons attacked the ship as it was cruising in the Red Sea. The coalition navy manged to repel the attack, with the Saudi tanker continuing its route despite the vessel’s minor damage. The spokesperson of the Saudi Arab coalition said that Houthi and Iranian militants were behind the attack that took place west of the port of Hudaydah in Yemen.
Developing
Updated 03 April 2018
London: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir has met with Cuban President Raul Castro in Havana on Tuesday.
During his visit to the presidential residence, Jubeir extended the greetings of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
The Saudi FM and Cuban president discussed ties between the two countries, as well as recent developments across the globe.
Also, in attendance at the meeting were the director general of the office of the Minister of Foreign Affairs Khalid bin Musaed Al-Anqari and the Saudi Ambassador to Cuba, Faisal bin Musallat Al-Mandil.
Jubeir said they agreed on a number of issues including the “unified and firm stance against extremism and terrorism.”
