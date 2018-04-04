Arab media plays valuable role in reform, says Bahraini FM

FACT OID Bahrain’s FM Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed Al- Khalifa Arab media is facing challenges due to fake news

DUBAI: Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed Al-Khalifa stressed the role of media and its importance in the Arab world at the Arab Media Forum on Tuesday.“Social media communication is beneficial. It supports reform and growth,” he said during a panel discussion.The foreign minister said the media is not witnessing a crisis, however, it has faced challenges lately, such as the rise of fake news.Among the attendees of Al-Khalifa’s discussion were Dubai’s Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum and Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future of the UAE Saeed Al-Gergawi.Al-Khalifa spoke of Saudi Arabia’s advancing and bold reforms across the social and economic spectrum, also highlighting the “family ties” that lie between the two countries.“What’s happening in the KSA will unleash the potential of its people; it is in the world’s best interest,” he said.“Those who are aware of the relationship between Saudi Arabia and Bahrain would know that the bonds are considered to be family ties,” he added.Speaking to UAE state news agency WAM, Al-Khalifa said that “we have learned from our leaders to be honest in our words and frank and serious about our openness to the world, and in defending our countries.“We will not allow anyone to try to harm us,” he added.This comes after stressing Qatar’s lack of honoring of Gulf Cooperation Council pledges, and Iran’s continuous meddling in Arab affairs.“When Iran changes and opens its doors we will welcome this but it cannot continue in this direction with its interference,” he said during the panel. The Bahraini minister said that the current Iranian regime poses a great challenge to the region with all its policies of intervention in the affairs of the region and that the Iranian people also suffer from this regime.Last year, four boycotting countries comprising Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt severed all diplomatic ties with Qatar after accusing it of backing terrorist groups such as the Muslim Brotherhood.He said the current situation in Qatar, in light of its shocking positions, rules out opportunities for reconciliation under the existing regime.The foreign minister hailed Dubai’s advancement in the world of technology and sustainability — turning itself into a global city.“We used to have three world hubs, London, New York and Hong Kong,” Al-Khalifa said. “Now we have four with Dubai being added.”Al-Khalifa also touched on US-Gulf relations, describing them as old and, at the present time, at their best and promising.