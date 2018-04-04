You are here

Arab media plays valuable role in reform, says Bahraini FM

Among the attendees of Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed Al-Khalifa’s discussion were Dubai’s Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum and Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future of the UAE Saeed Al-Gergawi. WAM
Updated 04 April 2018
TAREK ALI AHMAD
  • Fake news is increasingly being used as an instrument for political interests
  • Google to invest $300 million over the next three years to combat fake news
DUBAI: Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed Al-Khalifa stressed the role of media and its importance in the Arab world at the Arab Media Forum on Tuesday.
“Social media communication is beneficial. It supports reform and growth,” he said during a panel discussion.
The foreign minister said the media is not witnessing a crisis, however, it has faced challenges lately, such as the rise of fake news.
Among the attendees of Al-Khalifa’s discussion were Dubai’s Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum and Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future of the UAE Saeed Al-Gergawi.
Al-Khalifa spoke of Saudi Arabia’s advancing and bold reforms across the social and economic spectrum, also highlighting the “family ties” that lie between the two countries.
“What’s happening in the KSA will unleash the potential of its people; it is in the world’s best interest,” he said.
“Those who are aware of the relationship between Saudi Arabia and Bahrain would know that the bonds are considered to be family ties,” he added.
Speaking to UAE state news agency WAM, Al-Khalifa said that “we have learned from our leaders to be honest in our words and frank and serious about our openness to the world, and in defending our countries.
 
 
“We will not allow anyone to try to harm us,” he added.
This comes after stressing Qatar’s lack of honoring of Gulf Cooperation Council pledges, and Iran’s continuous meddling in Arab affairs.
“When Iran changes and opens its doors we will welcome this but it cannot continue in this direction with its interference,” he said during the panel. The Bahraini minister said that the current Iranian regime poses a great challenge to the region with all its policies of intervention in the affairs of the region and that the Iranian people also suffer from this regime.
Last year, four boycotting countries comprising Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt severed all diplomatic ties with Qatar after accusing it of backing terrorist groups such as the Muslim Brotherhood.
He said the current situation in Qatar, in light of its shocking positions, rules out opportunities for reconciliation under the existing regime.
The foreign minister hailed Dubai’s advancement in the world of technology and sustainability — turning itself into a global city.
“We used to have three world hubs, London, New York and Hong Kong,” Al-Khalifa said. “Now we have four with Dubai being added.”
Al-Khalifa also touched on US-Gulf relations, describing them as old and, at the present time, at their best and promising.

FACTOID

Bahrain’s FM Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed Al- Khalifa

Arab media is facing challenges due to fake news

Topics: Arab Media Forum 2018 UAE

Khaled Almaeena honored at Arab News International Media Gala

Arab News
  • Almaeena received a lifetime achievement award
  • He has held a broad range of positions in Saudi media for almost 30 years
DUBAI: Veteran Saudi journalist Khaled Almaeena received a lifetime achievement award on Tuesday at the second International Media Gala (IMG), organized by Arab News in Dubai.
The event coincided with the first day of the Arab Media Forum.
Khaled Almaeena served as editor in chief of Arab News twice — between 1982 and 1993, and again between 1998 and 2011 — and in November 2016 was given the honorary title of “editor emeritus.”
He has held a broad range of positions in Saudi media for almost 30 years, including the editorship of Saudi Gazette newspaper, CEO of a PR company, TV anchor, talk show host and radio announcer. Early on in his career, Almaeena held a series of senior positions at Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia).
Arab News’ current Editor in Chief Faisal J. Abbas presented the award on behalf of SRMG Chairman Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Farhan to Almaeena in recognition of his achievements in the field of media.
It is the second such award to be delivered, with Othman Al-Omeir — former editor in chief of the Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper and founder of Elaph, the Arab world’s first online newspaper — being honored at the event a year ago.
Khaled Almaeena, 63, was dubbed the “People’s Editor” during his tenure at Arab News.
Under Almaeena’s watch, the paper developed strong ties with its readers, sometimes fighting causes on their behalf — including cases where people were wrongly sent to jail.
“It was a 24-hour job,” the former editor said in an interview last year. “People would come to my house, saying that their sponsor hadn’t paid their money (or) the police had done this or that.”
Almaeena is now managing partner of Quartz, a communications company, and a director at Abeer Medical Group.
Topics: Khaled Almaeena Arab Media Forum 2018 UAE Saudi Arabia

