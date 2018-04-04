Lebanon celebrates ties with Kingdom as street in Beirut is named after King Salman

Beirut: A street in Lebanon has been named in honor of Saudi Arabia’s King Salman.
The inauguration ceremony for King Salman Avenue — a huge political occasion, attended by the Saudi envoy Nizar Alaoula — was described as a celebration that “reaffirms the deep-rooted relationship between Riyadh and Beirut.”
The street, the first in the country named after a Saudi king, is on the road from Minet El Hosn to Zaitunay Bay. It runs parallel to the sea, is 1.3 kilometers long and 45 meters wide, and features some of the country’s finest hotels and tourist attractions.
Diplomats from the Saudi embassy in Lebanon welcomed VIP guests at the inauguration ceremony, including: Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri; former President Michel Suleiman; former prime ministers Fouad Siniora, Tammam Salam and Najib Mikati; Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea; head of the Democratic Gathering Walid Jumblatt and his delegation; and representatives of the spiritual authorities.
Some members of the public who attended the ceremony carried photos of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, one of King Salman’s titles, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and Hariri.
Saudi Minister Plenipotentiary Walid Bukhari described the naming of the road as “proof of the Lebanese people’s deep love for the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, who embodies peace and moderation.”
He added: “This wonderful initiative reminds us of Prime Minister Rafic Hariri, who was martyred meters from here.
“I am very happy to see this country safe, stable, and secure...the gem of moderation that brings together people who carry tolerant messages.
“Saudi Arabia has always been, and will always be, the guarantor of security, safety, and stability in Lebanon, and will always protect its unity.”
Bukhari praised the continuing efforts of Prime Minister Hariri, President Michel Aoun and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri in facing and overcoming difficulties to ensure peace, stability, and sustainable development in their country.
“The Saudi-Lebanese relationship is well-established and will remain as strong and stable as the cedar tree,” he added.
Hariri said: “Beirut, with all its diversity, has gathered here to honor a great Arab figure who stood by Lebanon during the darkest of circumstances.
“Saudi Arabia has conveyed the true meaning of brotherhood in its relationship with Lebanon. The Kingdom has a glorious history as a supporter of Lebanon. It sponsored the Taif Agreement and ended the Lebanese tragedy.
“The history Lebanon shares with Saudi Arabia is unbreakable, no matter how hard others sought to do so, and this evening in Beirut confirms that Lebanon’s Arab identity is above all else.”
Beirut Mayor Jamal Itani said that “the area in which King Salman Avenue is located is of strategic importance because it’s a vital economic bloodline and a cultural meeting point for Beirut’s diverse residents.”
He added: “The Municipality of Beirut decided to name the avenue after King Salman as a gesture of appreciation for all that the Kingdom has done for Lebanon.”
Jumblatt said: “King Salman has a great history of supporting Lebanon, especially when he and King Fahd bin Abdul Aziz participated in facing the Tripartite Aggression in 1956.
“This is Beirut — the Beirut of Arab resistance, patriotism and steadfastness.”
During the ceremony, doves and 7,000 balloons were released, while a fireworks display illuminated the sky in the center of the capital.
The Municipality of Beirut said: “Releasing the doves symbolized peace, which is the focus of King Salman’s attention through the King Salman Center for International Peace and the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center.”
Lebanon celebrates ties with Kingdom as street in Beirut is named after King Salman
Updated 51 sec ago
0
- Son of Muammar Qaddafi was accused of murdering Tripoli Al-Ittihad coach Bashir Al-Rayani
- Saadi Qaddafi also being tried for crackdown on revolt that toppled his father's regime
Tripoli: A Libyan court of appeals has acquitted Saadi Qaddafi, a son of former Libyan dictator Muammar Qaddafi, of murdering a football coach in 2005, a judicial source said Wednesday.
The court’s criminal chamber acquitted Saadi Qaddafi on Tuesday of charges of “voluntary homicide,” the source said on condition of anonymity.
The former ruler’s son was accused of murdering Bashir Al-Rayani, a former footballer and coach of Tripoli’s Al-Ittihad football club, where Qaddafi played, in 2005.
The judicial source added that the ministry of justice asked the supreme court Wednesday to submit an update on the other cases involving Qaddafi.
Extradited from Niger on March 6, 2014, Qaddafi is also being tried, among others, for alleged involvement in the deadly crackdown on the revolt that toppled his father’s regime in 2011. The case has repeatedly been postponed.
Rayani’s son, Ali, took to local media to denounce the court’s ruling, saying his family would appeal the decision “until justice is served.”
“The case is clear. All the evidence and testimony confirm the responsibility of Saadi Qaddafi,” Ali Al-Rayani told the 218News channel.
“How is it possible that a criminal whose culpability is confirmed by concrete evidence can be acquitted... It’s impossible!” he said.
“We could not get justice under his father’s regime, we will get it now, I’m confident!“
Of Qaddafi’s seven sons, three died were killed during the uprising, as was their father.
After playing with Libyan clubs, Saadi Qaddafi signed in 2003 with Italy’s Perugia club, whose management took him on at the request of then Italian president Silvio Berlusconi, who had close ties with the Libyan regime.
But even though he was a part of the team, Saadi Qaddafi rarely stepped foot on the field, appearing only twice on the substitutes’ bench.
He was suspended for three months in his second season with the team for doping.
His greatest achievement was playing 15 minutes against Juventus in May 2004.
In June 2005, he joined Udinese, with whom he played 11 minutes. The following year he joined Sampdoria of Genoa, where he played less than 10 minutes all season.
The court’s criminal chamber acquitted Saadi Qaddafi on Tuesday of charges of “voluntary homicide,” the source said on condition of anonymity.
The former ruler’s son was accused of murdering Bashir Al-Rayani, a former footballer and coach of Tripoli’s Al-Ittihad football club, where Qaddafi played, in 2005.
The judicial source added that the ministry of justice asked the supreme court Wednesday to submit an update on the other cases involving Qaddafi.
Extradited from Niger on March 6, 2014, Qaddafi is also being tried, among others, for alleged involvement in the deadly crackdown on the revolt that toppled his father’s regime in 2011. The case has repeatedly been postponed.
Rayani’s son, Ali, took to local media to denounce the court’s ruling, saying his family would appeal the decision “until justice is served.”
“The case is clear. All the evidence and testimony confirm the responsibility of Saadi Qaddafi,” Ali Al-Rayani told the 218News channel.
“How is it possible that a criminal whose culpability is confirmed by concrete evidence can be acquitted... It’s impossible!” he said.
“We could not get justice under his father’s regime, we will get it now, I’m confident!“
Of Qaddafi’s seven sons, three died were killed during the uprising, as was their father.
After playing with Libyan clubs, Saadi Qaddafi signed in 2003 with Italy’s Perugia club, whose management took him on at the request of then Italian president Silvio Berlusconi, who had close ties with the Libyan regime.
But even though he was a part of the team, Saadi Qaddafi rarely stepped foot on the field, appearing only twice on the substitutes’ bench.
He was suspended for three months in his second season with the team for doping.
His greatest achievement was playing 15 minutes against Juventus in May 2004.
In June 2005, he joined Udinese, with whom he played 11 minutes. The following year he joined Sampdoria of Genoa, where he played less than 10 minutes all season.
Print EditionRead pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.