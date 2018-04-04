Lebanon celebrates ties with Kingdom as street in Beirut is named after King Salman

The street, the first in the country named after a Saudi king, is on the road from Minet El Hosn to Zaitunay Bay

Has been described as a celebration of "deep-rooted" Saudi-Lebanon relationship

NAJIA HOUSSARI

Beirut: A street in Lebanon has been named in honor of Saudi Arabia’s King Salman.

The inauguration ceremony for King Salman Avenue — a huge political occasion, attended by the Saudi envoy Nizar Alaoula — was described as a celebration that “reaffirms the deep-rooted relationship between Riyadh and Beirut.”

The street, the first in the country named after a Saudi king, is on the road from Minet El Hosn to Zaitunay Bay. It runs parallel to the sea, is 1.3 kilometers long and 45 meters wide, and features some of the country’s finest hotels and tourist attractions.

Diplomats from the Saudi embassy in Lebanon welcomed VIP guests at the inauguration ceremony, including: Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri; former President Michel Suleiman; former prime ministers Fouad Siniora, Tammam Salam and Najib Mikati; Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea; head of the Democratic Gathering Walid Jumblatt and his delegation; and representatives of the spiritual authorities.

Some members of the public who attended the ceremony carried photos of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, one of King Salman’s titles, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and Hariri.

Saudi Minister Plenipotentiary Walid Bukhari described the naming of the road as “proof of the Lebanese people’s deep love for the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, who embodies peace and moderation.”

He added: “This wonderful initiative reminds us of Prime Minister Rafic Hariri, who was martyred meters from here.

“I am very happy to see this country safe, stable, and secure...the gem of moderation that brings together people who carry tolerant messages.

“Saudi Arabia has always been, and will always be, the guarantor of security, safety, and stability in Lebanon, and will always protect its unity.”

Bukhari praised the continuing efforts of Prime Minister Hariri, President Michel Aoun and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri in facing and overcoming difficulties to ensure peace, stability, and sustainable development in their country.

“The Saudi-Lebanese relationship is well-established and will remain as strong and stable as the cedar tree,” he added.

Hariri said: “Beirut, with all its diversity, has gathered here to honor a great Arab figure who stood by Lebanon during the darkest of circumstances.

“Saudi Arabia has conveyed the true meaning of brotherhood in its relationship with Lebanon. The Kingdom has a glorious history as a supporter of Lebanon. It sponsored the Taif Agreement and ended the Lebanese tragedy.

“The history Lebanon shares with Saudi Arabia is unbreakable, no matter how hard others sought to do so, and this evening in Beirut confirms that Lebanon’s Arab identity is above all else.”

Beirut Mayor Jamal Itani said that “the area in which King Salman Avenue is located is of strategic importance because it’s a vital economic bloodline and a cultural meeting point for Beirut’s diverse residents.”

He added: “The Municipality of Beirut decided to name the avenue after King Salman as a gesture of appreciation for all that the Kingdom has done for Lebanon.”

Jumblatt said: “King Salman has a great history of supporting Lebanon, especially when he and King Fahd bin Abdul Aziz participated in facing the Tripartite Aggression in 1956.

“This is Beirut — the Beirut of Arab resistance, patriotism and steadfastness.”

During the ceremony, doves and 7,000 balloons were released, while a fireworks display illuminated the sky in the center of the capital.

The Municipality of Beirut said: “Releasing the doves symbolized peace, which is the focus of King Salman’s attention through the King Salman Center for International Peace and the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center.”