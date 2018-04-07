Tunisian army clashes with militants north-west of the country

Arab News

DUBAI: The Yemeni National Army continued its advance forward on several fronts against the Iran-backed Houthi militia, Saudi state-news agency SPA reported.

A Yemeni military source said that the army fought battles in the area of ​​Kataf Al-Bakaa, east of Saada province, in the vicinity of Mount Atis and Jabal Al-Mellayl.

The source said, in a statement carried by the Yemeni Ministry of Defense ministry website “September 26,” that the fighting is at its most intense amid ongoing progress achieved by army forces. The source added that the militia suffered heavy losses.

Arab coalition fighters also launched several raids targeting Houthi positions in the Saada province.

The source confirmed that more than eight raids were launched against militia areas within the vicinity of Mount Al-Mellayl, killing several militants, including Houthi leader Ahmed Hussein Muayad.

In the central province of Al-Bayda, another Houthi leader was killed in air strikes targeting militia groups.