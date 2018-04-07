You are here

Tunisian army clashes with militants north-west of the country

Tunisian soldiers sit on a truck as they monitor the area of the Bouchoucha army barrack. (AFP)
Updated 07 April 2018
Arab News
Updated 07 April 2018
Arab News
DUBAI: A Tunisian military squad clashed with militants in the mountains of the north-western province of El Kef, Saudi state-news agency SPA reported.
A statement issued by the Tunisian Ministry of Defence said that ground and air military units were combing the area and tracking militants on Friday.
The ministry pointed out that during the operation, a Kalashnikov cache was stored with ammunition, hand-made landmines, various equipment for the manufacture of mines, a bayonet as well as food.
Topics: Tunis Militants

Two Houthi commanders killed in Saada and Al-Bayda provinces

Updated 54 min 40 sec ago
Arab News
Updated 54 min 40 sec ago
Arab News
DUBAI: The Yemeni National Army continued its advance forward on several fronts against the Iran-backed Houthi militia, Saudi state-news agency SPA reported.
A Yemeni military source said that the army fought battles in the area of ​​Kataf Al-Bakaa, east of Saada province, in the vicinity of Mount Atis and Jabal Al-Mellayl.
The source said, in a statement carried by the Yemeni Ministry of Defense ministry website “September 26,” that the fighting is at its most intense amid ongoing progress achieved by army forces. The source added that the militia suffered heavy losses.
Arab coalition fighters also launched several raids targeting Houthi positions in the Saada province.
The source confirmed that more than eight raids were launched against militia areas within the vicinity of Mount Al-Mellayl, killing several militants, including Houthi leader Ahmed Hussein Muayad.
In the central province of Al-Bayda, another Houthi leader was killed in air strikes targeting militia groups.
Topics: Yemen Saudi Arabia Houthi

