Promoting Arabic culture, language is essential — now more than ever, says Arab World Institute head

PARIS: Jack Lang is the president of the Arab World Institute (Institut du Monde Arabe) in Paris, one of the world’s foremost museums for Arab art and culture.
Set in a modern architectural gem in the French capital, the Institute opened in 1987 after an agreement between 18 Arab countries and France.
With such a large Arab population, a legacy of its colonial rule in North Africa and the Levant, the French government became aware by the end of the 1970s that the country needed to boost Arab representation in government and institutions.
According to its website, the Arab World Institute aims to “create some strong and durable cultural ties” between the Arab world, France, and Europe. Ahead of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s visit to France, Arab News spoke with Lang, a former minister of both education and culture, about the visit and the important role the Institute plays in cultural relations with the Kingdom.
How do you view the visit to France of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman?
This visit is of the utmost importance. It showcases the extent of the ties and the depth of friendship between our two countries. The arrival of the crown prince in France consolidates this shared trust and several important agreements will be concluded, especially for the development of the great project Al-Ula and Madain Saleh. Our relationship is old and time-tested, and Saudi Arabia is a major strategic partner of France.
What could the visit mean for the development of Franco-Saudi ties?
The crown prince has launched a series of ambitious reforms. He has the real determination to open and modernize the country. In all aspects of culture and education — areas where France is a world leader — we are ready and available to provide expertise, content, and train the Saudi executives in France. The visit of the crown prince will help us to finalize a number of cooperation agreements in these areas and continue discussions on other projects.
What do you, here at the Arab World Institute, expect from this visit?
There is an excellent, ongoing cooperation between the Arab World Institute and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which explains the reason behind the visit to the Institute by the crown prince during his forthcoming state visit.
Relations between the Institute and Saudi Arabia, and more broadly the Gulf countries, have been greatly strengthened since I took over as the Institute’s president. Among various other activities, we hosted a very beautiful exhibition on “Hajj, the pilgrimage to Makkah” in 2014, in partnership with the King Abdul Aziz Public Library in Riyadh.
Currently, we are working, in cooperation with Prince Badr bin Abdullah and the Royal Commission for Al-Ula, on a very important exhibition dedicated to the fabulous heritage of Madain Saleh, or Hegra, to be inaugurated in the spring of 2019. The presence of Mojeb Al-Zahrani, our director general who is of Saudi origin, also helps us a lot. He is very active in the field of Arab thought.
Also, financially, Saudi Arabia, along with a few other Gulf countries such as Kuwait, Qatar and the UAE, has made a major donation to the Arab World Institute to finance the renovation of our building, designed by Jean Nouvel, who later was the architect of the Louvre Abu Dhabi. I want to use this occasion to thank the king of Saudi Arabia and the crown prince for their generosity toward the Institute.
This donation was mainly responsible for financing the renovation of the building’s spectacular moucharabieh, or the wooden lattice facade. As for the operating budget of the Institute, only the French government gives us an annual subsidy. Arab countries have not contributed to this budget for nearly 20 years. We are, therefore, obviously ready to welcome any new Arab financial contribution to our annual budgets also.
The mission of the Arab World Institute to raise awareness and promote Arabic culture and language in France and across Europe is essential, especially in the current times, more than ever. By ceaselessly promoting awareness about Arabic culture, day after day, this establishment also works for the promotion of peace and tolerance. We are also working on a big plan for the promotion of the Arabic language.
LONDON: The visit by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Paris will include meetings with French business leaders and plans to build trade ties focused on “investments in the future.”
The two countries have a strong history of bilateral trade relations within the defense, infrastructure and aerospace sectors.
Former French Prime Minister Manuel Valls signed €10 billion worth of contracts in October 2015 in the fields of aerospace and military contracts on behalf of Airbus, transport, energy, health and food markets with French companies. France is also a major arms supplier to the Kingdom.
“We want a new cooperation, concentrating less on contracts and more in investing in the future, especially in digital and renewable energy, with a common vision,” the French presidency said on Thursday.
This statement suggests that the royal visit is about more than economics and looks to a deepening of cultural and political ties.
“Part of his visit will be economic, to say the least, but Saudi Arabia will also want to promote its Vision 2030 approach,” Scott Lucas, professor of international politics at the University of Birmingham, told Arab News.
The professor said he expects to see more alliances and deals forged with the French technology sector as Saudi Arabia continues the high-tech momentum from the crown prince’s recent visit to Silicon Valley. Lucas added that there could also be more deals for weaponry, infrastructure and clean energy. “There is a wide range of areas for possible cooperation,” he said.
Dr. Khalid Bin Mohammad Al-Ankary, Saudi ambassador to France, wrote on Thursday in the French publication L’Opinion that “the regularity of the bilateral visits testifies to the solid partnership between France and the Kingdom, which is based in particular on common strategic interests: The fight against terrorism and for international stability, the search for a convergence of views on regional crises in the Middle East and the Sahel.”
Al-Ankary added: “This visit has particular importance and meaning. The transformation of the Saudi economy, society and political life is under way. A young and connected country. What modernity would be possible without openness to tourism and culture?”
Chris Doyle, director of the London-based Council for Arab-British Understanding, said the cultural “opening up” of Saudi Arabia with new licenses for concerts and museums “presents a wealth of opportunities for countries with cultural exports, such as France.”
The crown prince’s visit will also be about building ties against terrorism and building educational and cultural ties beyond economic deals alone, Doyle said.
“Saudi Arabia hasn’t yet had many touristic visits from Europe, but as Saudi Arabia opens up there may be a possibility that this happens,” he added. Doyle highlighted renewable energy as another potential area for KSA-France collaboration. “Saudi Arabia has recently highlighted green energy as absolutely vital. Now green energy is experiencing such a rise, it’s only sensible that Saudi Arabia invests in it and that means partnering with the world’s renewable energy leaders.”
Doyle added that the crown prince has a major political agenda. “People aren’t sure where Saudi Arabia’s direction is going and he’s trying to explain his strategy to his three most important Western allies — the US, the UK and France.”
He said the true success of the crown prince’s trips to the West as regards how Saudi Arabia is perceived would be measured in the medium-to-long term. “The dividends of this trip may not be seen immediately, however, in the short term, there were no pitfalls or massive clash that undermined the visit — it went fairly smoothly,” he said.
“The tour of Crown Prince Mohammed is more focused on security, economy and business,” said Dr. Ibrahim Al-Qayid, a founding member of the Riyadh-based National Society for Human Rights. He said that the crown prince has lent all his support to “encourage entrepreneurship and foreign investment, and privatize state-owned industries... The crown prince’s support to women with an aim to integrate them into the workforce has started paying dividends.”
