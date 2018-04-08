Saudi crown prince’s visit to focus on culture, tourism and business

Paris: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived in France on Sunday on the fourth leg of his international tour for a stop that will focus on building relations over culture and tourism.
French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian received the crown prince at the Paris Le-Bourget Airport. The Saudi Ambassador to France, Dr. Khalid Al-Anqari, and French Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Francois Gouyette were also present.
The crown prince arrived from his three-week tour of the US, which finished in Houston where he met former Presidents George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush. While in America he met US President Donald Trump and political leaders in Washington, finance chiefs in New York and the CEOs of the tech and entertainment worlds on the West Coast.
In France, the visit will include business events and a meeting with President Emmanuel Macron, a similarly young and ambitious leader keen on radical reforms.
But the main focus will be on culture and tourism as the Kingdom looks to tap into French expertise to help develop its archaeological sites and preserve its heritage.
Details of a collaboration between the two countries over the ancient site of Al-Ula, which contains the Madain Saleh tombs are expected to be announced during a high-profile gala dinner.
Several other cultural events have also been arranged to coincide with the visit.
The Misk Foundation, the crown prince’s philanthropic organization to develop arts and culture, is holding a two-day event at one of the most famous museums in the French capital, the Arab World Institute. The event will include an art exhibition, a virtual reality film and cultural performances.
The Kingdom’s General Culture Authority has organized a cultural event that lasts for three days starting on Monday and will showcase films, exhibitions and performances from young Saudi artists at the Palais de Tokyo.
On Tuesday, the crown prince will meet with Macron at the Élysée Palace, when the two men are expected to discuss a range of issues, including Syria, the war in Yemen and Iranian influence in the region.
France has taken a tougher line on Iran since Macron became the president and has strongly condemned Tehran’s ballistic missile program.
Around 18 memorandums of understanding in energy, agriculture, tourism and culture are set to be signed at an official Saudi-France CEO Forum on Tuesday, a source close to the crown prince’s delegation told AFP.
“This is not a traditional state visit,” another source close to the Saudi delegation told AFP. “It is about forging a new partnership with France, not just shopping for deals.”
Macron’s office said the trip would also focus on investment in the digital economy as well as renewable energy, as the world’s top crude exporter pumps billions of dollars in the sector in a bid to diversify its economy.
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates gave $930 million to UN humanitarian efforts in Yemen.
UN calls the world's worst humanitarian crisis, with 22 million people needing aid.
JEDDAH: King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid (KSRelief) distributed 1,000 food baskets to the villages of the Wadi Al-Milh salt valley in Nahm directorate of Sana’a governorate, benefiting 6,000 people, the SPA reported.
The distribution comes within the relief and humanitarian projects provided by the Center to all governorates of Yemen without discrimination. Earlier this month, KSRelief distributed clothes, blankets and rugs among 6,000 people in Yemen’s Marib governorate.
KSRelief also distributed aid in the village of Qayfa in Ould Rabie directorate of Baidhah governorate.
On March 28, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates gave $930 million to UN humanitarian efforts in Yemen.
Saudi Arabia presented the previously pledged donation to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres last week. The Arab world’s poorest country is in the grips of a stalemate war and what the UN calls the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, with 22 million people needing aid.
In February, KSRelief also signed six agreements worth $3 million with various organizations in Riyadh to help Yemenis displaced and injured by Houthi militias’ actions.
