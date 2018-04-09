Yemen’s Prime Minister Ahmed Obeid bin Daghr said his country’s legitimate government, supported by the Saudi-led Arab Coalition, would succeed and that the Iranian-backed Houthi militia’s occupation in the North was nearing its end.
Daghr confirmed this during his meeting in Riyadh on Monday with tribal leaders from the eastern Yemeni province of Mahra. He said that the Houthi militia are Yemen’s foremost enemy who have destroyed facilities and looted public and private property.
He pointed out that the government led by exiled President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi will proceed in the project of building a federal state that will achieve security and justice for the population of Yemen, including stability and safety to ensure local and regional peace.
The Yemeni prime minister reiterated, which was reported by Yemen’s official news agency, that the federal state is the first guarantor of rights, and that its idea, which resulted in the outcomes of the comprehensive national dialogue and formulated in the draft constitution, is based on justice in the distribution of wealth, power and partnership.
Yemen PM: End nears for Houthi occupation
Updated 09 April 2018
- Daghr said that the Houthi militia are Yemen’s foremost enemy who have destroyed facilities and looted public and private property
- He pointed out that the government led by exiled President Hadi will proceed in the project of building a federal state that will achieve security and justice for the population of Yemen
Updated 09 April 2018
LONDON: British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson on Monday called for a "strong and robust international response" to an alleged poison gas attack on a rebel-held town near Damascus.
Speaking with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian on the phone, Johnson "underlined the urgent need to investigate what had happened in Douma and to ensure a strong and robust international response," the Foreign Office said in a statement.
US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron earlier also called for a "strong, joint response" to the suspected chemical attack on Saturday that killed dozens of people.
Syria and its ally Russia have dismissed allegations that the attack was carried out by Syrian forces as "fabrications" and have warned against using them to justify military action.
Damascus and Moscow accused Israel on Monday of carrying out a deadly dawn bombing raid on a military airbase in Syria.
The Foreign Office statement did not apportion blame for the alleged chemical attack.
But it said that Le Drian and Johnson "noted that international investigators mandated by the UN Security Council had found the Assad regime responsible for using poison gas in at least four separate attacks since 2014".
The two "agreed that those responsible for this attack must be held to account" and a UN Security Council meeting on Monday would be "an important next step in determining the international response and that a full range of options should be on the table," it added.
Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesman called reports of a chemical weapons attack "deeply disturbing" and said Britain would work with its allies on "a coordinated approach".
The spokesman said Britain was "not involved" in the bombing raid on a Syrian airbase.
