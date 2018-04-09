KSRelief, UNICEF to fight cholera, provide vaccines in Yemen

Mohammed Al-Sulami

JEDDAH: In line with directives from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) on Monday signed two projects with the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

The projects were signed by Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Rabeeah, adviser at the Royal Court and general supervisor of KSRelief, and Khairat Kabalari, UNICEF regional director for the Middle East and North Africa.

Al-Rabiah expressed his happiness at the signing of the agreements, whose total value is more than $36 million.

The projects aim to fight cholera, rehabilitate household water tanks, provide potable water and chlorination for disinfection, qualify water systems, build and qualify toilets, and get rid of solid waste.

“The second agreement covers providing vaccines for children under 5 years of age, which will benefit 1.14 million children,” said Al-Rabeeah.

The vaccines are against polio, measles, mumps, whooping cough, tetanus, meningitis, hepatitis B and diphtheria, he added.

“The agreement also covers the training of 2,000 male and female health workers, organizing 600 house visits, implementing health education and distributing 1 million explanatory brochures.”

Al-Rabeeah praised KSRelief’s cooperation with UNICEF in Yemen and other countries, and expressed hoped that the agreements will help alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people.

Kabalari said the projects will help fight cholera in Yemen and put an end to the suffering of millions of children.

He thanked the Kingdom, represented by KSRelief, for its generous support.

KSRelief has distributed 1,500 boxes of dates in Al-Khawkhah and Hees districts of Yemen’s Hodeidah governorate, benefiting some 12,000 people.

KSRelief, which is implementing 217 humanitarian projects throughout Yemen, also distributed 1,000 boxes of dates to 8,000 beneficiaries in Ad Dis district in Hadhramaut governorate.