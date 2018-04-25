You are here

Saudi FM Al-Jubeir: Qatar should pay for US troops in Syria 

File photo showing Saudi Arabia foreign minister Adel Al-Jubeir speaking. (SPA)
Arab News
Saudi FM Al-Jubeir: Qatar should pay for US troops in Syria 

  • Saudi FM: 'The (Qatari) regime would fall there in less than a week' if US withdraws its protection - in the form of military base
  • Qatar should pay for the presence of US military forces in Syria said Saudi Arabia's top diplomat
Arab News
RIYADH: Qatar should pay for the presence of US military forces in Syria, Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir said in a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA). 

FM Jubeir’s statement came following comments made by US President Donald Trump during a joint press conference with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macaron.

Jubeir stated that Qatar must send its military forces to Syria “before the American President cancels American protection of Qatar, which hosts a (US) military base on its lands”.

In his statement, the Saudi FM also said that if US does withdraw its protection - in the form of military base - “the (Qatari) regime would fall there in less than a week”.

 

 

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Qatar Syria US troops

Green light for crown prince-led Saudi privatization program

Arab News
Green light for crown prince-led Saudi privatization program

  • The Privatization Program is one of 12 key elements of the Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030
  • The program is aimed at increasing job opportunities for Saudi nationals
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Council of Economic and Development Affairs on Tuesday approved the Privatization Program that is one of 12 key elements of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. 

The program is aimed at increasing job opportunities for Saudi nationals, attracting the latest technologies and innovations, and supporting economic development.

It encourages both local and foreign investment in order to enhance the role of the private sector, with government entities adopting a regulatory and supervisory role. The aim is to increase the private sector’s contribution to GDP from 40 percent to 65 percent by 2030. 

The program will aim to reach its objectives through encouraging the private sector to invest in establishing new schools, universities and health centers, while the government pursues its organizational and supervisory role in health and education.

The privatization program aims to benefit from previous success stories, with the private sector’s collaboration in the development of infrastructure, and its involvement on a large scale in sectors such as energy, water, transport, telecommunications, petrochemicals and finance.

The program sets out a series of objectives in three areas: Developing a general legal framework for policies related to privatization; establishing organizational foundations and dedicated institutions to execute the policies; and setting a timescale for their delivery. 

The Council of Economic and Development Affairs is headed by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

