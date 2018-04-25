Saudi FM Al-Jubeir: Qatar should pay for US troops in Syria

RIYADH: Qatar should pay for the presence of US military forces in Syria, Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir said in a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

FM Jubeir’s statement came following comments made by US President Donald Trump during a joint press conference with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macaron.

Jubeir stated that Qatar must send its military forces to Syria “before the American President cancels American protection of Qatar, which hosts a (US) military base on its lands”.

In his statement, the Saudi FM also said that if US does withdraw its protection - in the form of military base - “the (Qatari) regime would fall there in less than a week”.