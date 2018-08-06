You are here

Massive 'city within a city' backed by Saudi Arabia's PIF planned for Riyadh

The project will be located in the northern growth corridor of Riyadh, 15 minutes away from the international airport. The designs include a 600,000 square meters park with some 200,000 trees. (Shutterstock)
The project will be located in the northern growth corridor of Riyadh, 15 minutes away from the international airport. (Reuters)
Updated 07 August 2018
Frank Kane
  Al Widyan will cover 7 million square meters
  Located in key growth corridor in north of capital
Frank Kane
LONDON: A new “city within a city” is being planned in Riyadh, backed by the Saudi Arabian sovereign investor, the Public Investment Fund (PIF).

The development — called Al Widyan — will comprise residential, commercial, retail and leisure facilities on a 7 million square meter site to the north of the capital, and will take seven years to complete. Initial work has already begun.

Al Akaria Saudi Real Estate Company (SRECO), a Tadawul-listed developer 65 per cent owned by PIF, announced the development, with a price tag of SR10 billion ($2.66 billion) for the first phase.

The project will be the first in the Kingdom outside an economic development zone to be granted the status of “self regulatory office,” an initiative aimed at simplifying and speeding planning approvals and reducing building bureaucracy.

Abdulrahman Almofadhi, chairman of SRECO, said: “Al Widyan will be a new paradigm for community living in the Kingdom and will embody the spirit of the new Saudi Arabia, the power of human talent to conceptualise and develop the future that we aspire to for our children, communities and nation.”

Al Widyan — which means “valleys” in Arabic - will be a self-sustaining community, Almofadhi told Arab News, with a strong emphasis on health care, wellness, education and lifestyle.

“It will be a city on its own, with an eye on the lifestyle of its inhabitants. We have designed into it huge swathes of land as open areas, including 200,000 trees and a 600,000 square meter ‘central park,” he said.

“It will be the first of its kind, designed by American and British partners, according to international standards, and also designed to be a catalyst for future development. It is also manifesting a lot of the principles of the Vision 2030 strategy, and we are playing our part in diligently working towards that. It is important the quality of life of citizens is improved,” he added.

The initial phase of the project will be part funded by a SR1.5 billion loan from PIF, and Almofadhi said the final cost will be decided by the market. But he held out the prospect that Al Widyan, currently a subsidiary of SRECO, might eventually be floated on the Saudi Stock exchange.

“We are now working towards establishing a fund through which investors can join with us. Al Widyan is going to be a big company down the road and we are open to welcoming public and private investors,” he said.

There are no plans for PIF to sell down some of its stake in SRECO, he insisted. “We do not expect that to happen. One of the main goals of PIF is to use real estate as an agent of change in Saudi Arabia. There is a need for better housing in the Kingdom and PIF is paying great attention to that,” he said.

He thanked the Riyadh municipal government for granting Al Widyan special status.

“I am excited by the prospect of becoming the first private self-regulated development. It is the only private project in the Kingdom to have this, and I believe it will allow us to de-risk the development and reduce its complexity. It will enable us to put it on the fast track,” he said.

A statement from SRECO said the site is in the northern growth corridor of Riyadh, 15 minutes away from the international airport and 20 minutes away from downtown. Its prime location puts it within reach of a population of over 8 million people.

Further details of the project, including impressions of exactly how it will look, will be revealed in October. 

Topics: Al Widyan Public Investment Fund (PIF) Al Akaria Saudi Real Estate Company (SRECO) Tadawul

Oil ends week on a high thanks to Saudi output cuts, US jobs lift

Updated 05 January 2019
Arab News
Oil ends week on a high thanks to Saudi output cuts, US jobs lift

  • Global oil benchmark rallies almost 10 percent after worst quarter in four years and fears of a market glut
  • Oil has risen for five sessions amid hopes that the US and China are working toward reconciling trade tensions
Updated 05 January 2019
Arab News
LONDON: Brent crude had its best week in two years, helped by Saudi production cuts and positive US jobs data.
The global benchmark gained almost 10 percent this week after three consecutive weeks of declines.
Despite the rally, markets remain jittery and focused on the outcomes of talks between the US and China aimed at ending an ongoing trade war.
“Underpinning this wave of buying is mounting evidence that Saudi Arabia has taken an axe to its oil production,” Stephen Brennock, an analyst at PVM Oil Associates, told Bloomberg.
The oil market is coming off its worst quarter in four years after prices fell by a fifth last year over concerns about a global glut of crude oil.
Saudi Arabia, the world’s biggest crude exporter, trimmed production last month, bringing overall output in OPEC down 530,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 32.6 million a day, according to a Bloomberg survey of officials, analysts and ship-tracking data.

 

Positive jobs data from the US published on Friday helped to lift the Brent oil price above $57 and helped to distract the market from worries about domestic demand in China as well as the country’s trading relationship with the US.
Oil has risen for five sessions amid hopes that the US. and China are working toward reconciling trade tensions.
China said a US delegation will visit next week for trade talks, which boosted market sentiment.
“Recent Chinese data is not confirming the doom-and-gloom trend,” said Olivier Jakob, oil analyst at Petromatrix. “And you’ve got OPEC cutting.”
Saudi Arabia raised pricing for most crude grades to Asia and for all blends to buyers in the US for delivery in February, Bloomberg reported.
A survey by Reuters on Thursday found OPEC supply fell by 460,000 bpd in December.
“The market is likely to take some comfort from the fact that crude oil production from the OPEC+ will continue to drop,” said Ole Hansen of Saxo Bank.
US employers lifted their hiring in December, according to data published on Friday. The US added 312,000 jobs, beating expectations.
The Labor Department said that the unemployment rate also rose slightly to 3.9 percent, but that the rise reflected an increase in jobseekers.

FACTOID

460,000 – A survey by Reuters on Thursday found OPEC supply fell by 460,000 bpd in December.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Oil US China trade

