Russia rejects Canada’s ‘authoritative tone’ toward Saudi Arabia

Russia issued a statement on Wednesday rejecting the “authoritative tone” of Canada toward Saudi Arabia. (Shutterstock)
DUBAI: Russia sided with Saudi Arabia in the ongoing diplomatic rift with Canada on Wednesday, issuing a statement accusing the latter of attempting to “politicize human rights issues.”

The statement said Russia rejected the “authoritative tone” of Canada toward Saudi Arabia, adding that the Kingdom had the full sovereign right to manage its own affairs.

“We consistently and firmly advocate compliance with universal human rights with due regard for the specific national customs and traditions that developed in a given country over a long period of time. We have always said that the politicization of human rights matters is unacceptable,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement posted on the ministry’s website.

She added Russia believed the Kingdom had entered a path toward large-scale socioeconomic reform.

And she said it “has the sovereign right to decide how it will proceed in this vital sphere.”

Zakharova added that Canada would have been better placed to provide “constructive advice and assistance rather than criticism.”

But she said: “At the same time, we hope that Saudi Arabia and Canada will find a civilized solution to their differences.”

The dispute began after a tweet by the Canadian foreign ministry on Friday, in which it expressed “concerns” over the arrests of civil and women’s rights activists in the Kingdom and called for their immediate release.

But in response the Saudi government on Sunday recalled its ambassador to Ottawa, barred Canada's ambassador in Riyadh and placed a ban on new trade, denouncing Canada for urging the release of rights activists. Riyadh accused Ottawa on Tuesday of interfering in its internal affairs.

Arab countries, including Bahrain, Palestine and the UAE, have lined up in support of Saudi Arabia after it took trade and diplomatic measures against Canada on Monday in response to the latter’s interference in the internal affairs of the Kingdom.

Youth creativity takes center stage at Hakaya Misk

Updated 08 August 2018
Lojien Ben Gassem
0

Youth creativity takes center stage at Hakaya Misk

  • The Hakaya Misk festival includes a wide range of cultural and artistic activities and workshops
  • Now on its 10th edition, the festival brings together successful youth projects and experiences in fields including film production, animation, writing and theater
Updated 08 August 2018
Lojien Ben Gassem
0

RIYADH: The five-day Hakaya Misk festival is underway, showcasing the work and ideas of young artists from across Saudi Arabia and 11 other countries.

The 10th edition of the event, which began on August 7 at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center, includes a wide range of cultural and artistic activities and workshops. It brings together a number of successful youth projects and experiences in fields including film production, animation, writing and theater. A number of familiar Arab and international media platforms are also taking part, and there is a special section — Hakaya Tech — devoted to technology innovators offering tools designed to assist creative talents. There is also a section for “young producers,” along with food carts to tempt visitors.

The workshops are a major part of Hakaya Misk, which has a major focus on learning. This year, a new section called “behind the scenes” has been added, featuring interactive film-production workshops hosted by leading international companies. Participants have a rare chance to learn some of the secrets of the film industry and benefit from the experiences of accomplished directors and producers.

The Hakaya Misk Theater, meanwhile, will present a rich collection of daily performances, along with the success stories of young actors, and humanitarian stories from the experiences of those working with the King Salman Relief Center. A selection of Saudi short films will also be screened.

Hakaya Al Murabitin is another important element of the festival, which highlights the work of those who document the great sacrifices made to protect the security of the Kingdom and its people. It has been expanded this year.

Hakaya Misk aims to empower Saudi youth, help them to discover their talents and abilities in creative fields such as the arts and technology, and encourage them to develop creative projects of a modern and global nature that will help to support the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. A large number of young people who participated in previous editions used their talents to create successful national projects.

 
 
 
