﻿

Silicon Valley sets out a path for Saudi women high-flyers

Updated 09 August 2018
Ahmad Alsaidlani
  • Invested is a women and business empowerment event to inspire and equip the next generation of female leaders
  • Invested set out to give Saudi students across California access to the tools, networks and resources that would help them succeed with their big ideasThey are driving economies, paving way for Saudi future
JEDDAH: At the Google Community Space in San Francisco, two companies joined forces on Tuesday to encourage women-led start-ups from Saudi Arabia to Silicon Valley. 

Invested, a women and business empowerment event to inspire and equip the next generation of female leaders, was co-organized by Spark, the Bay Area’s largest community of young philanthropists working for gender equality, and Blossom, the first Jeddah-based accelerator to focus on women-led technology startups in Saudi Arabia 

“Female founders received only 2 percent of venture capital (VC) dollars in 2017, and only 9 percent of US VCs are women” said Amanda Brock, Spark’s executive director.

Invested set out to give Saudi students across California access to the tools, networks and resources that would help them succeed with their big ideas.

“I remember one of the first and best ways I learned about entrepreneurship was through an event in California. It was the best event of my life. It changed everything for me.” said Emon Shakoor, CEO and founder of Blossom.

Students at Invested met and heard directly from women who have been changing entrepreneurship globally.

“Invested had dynamic, educational and confidence-boosting TED-style talks, mentorship from leaders in the field, and strategic networking activities with founders, funders, tech giants, leading accelerators and incubators from Silicon Valley and the Arab world,” Shakoor said. 

Speakers included Caitlin Crosby, founder and CEO of the Giving Keys; Shannon Spanhake, founder and CEO of Cleo; Brittany Davis, director of Deal Flow at Backstage Capital; Abdulrahman Al-Turjuman, section head of marketing at Sedco Holding; and Tasneem Sabri, co-founder of Vela and senior program manager at TechWadi.

“What I wanted every Saudi student studying abroad to know is that working hard and studying in college is not enough,” Shakoor said. “Your network is your empire. Invest in your mind because no one can take that away from you.”

Blossom also launched a promotional campaign for the event with dozens of women interviewed across Saudi Arabia sharing their stories of success and encouraging other Saudi women to push for job creation in the Kingdom.

Sponsors for the event included Silicon Valley Bank, Nour Nouf, Sedco Holding’s Rowad Riyali, Beauti, Saudis in USA and Destination Jeddah. 

“Today, 70 percent of Saudi Arabia’s population is under the age of 34. There are more Saudi women graduating from college, more Saudi women starting businesses, and research shows that the most successful companies have at least one woman founder on the team,” Shakoor said.

“So this year Saudi women are not only driving cars, they are also driving economies and paving the way for Saudi Arabia’s future.

“As one of the youngest Saudi entrepreneurs in the Kingdom, my advice to the youth is to start now, start young.”

Topics: Silicon Valley

Saudi FM Adel Al-Jubeir meets Eritrean president

Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir holds talks with President Isaias Afwerki in the Eritrean capital Asmara. (SPA)
Updated 24 min 52 sec ago
Arab News
Saudi FM Adel Al-Jubeir meets Eritrean president

Updated 24 min 52 sec ago
Arab News
JEDDAH: Saudi and Eritrean delegations have held a series of meetings to deepen relations between the two countries. Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir visited the Eritrean capital Asmara for talks with President Isaias Afwerki. On Sunday, Al-Jubeir met Eritrean Foreign Minister Osman Saleh Mohammed in Jeddah.
The two foreign ministers discussed issues of mutual interest, and regional and global developments.
Saudi Arabia and Eritrea enjoy historical ties. Following the formation of the Anti-Terror Quartet (ATQ) — comprising Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the UAE and Bahrain — Eritrea sided with the group in support of its principled stand.
It also stood firmly with the ATQ after it cut ties with Qatar in protest against its support for terrorist groups and Iran, which is flouting international laws by interfering in the internal affairs of the countries in the Middle East. Afwerki visited Saudi Arabia several weeks ago at the invitation of King Salman.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Eritrea

