You are here

  • Home
  • Italy’s PM Conte sees no rush for Libyan election
﻿

Italy’s PM Conte sees no rush for Libyan election

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe. (AP)
Updated 09 August 2018
Reuters
0

Italy’s PM Conte sees no rush for Libyan election

  • Libya is a former Italian colony less than 300 km (190 miles) from the Italian island of Lampedusa
  • Italy and France are competing for influence in war-torn Libya, an oil- and gas-rich country
Updated 09 August 2018
Reuters
0

ROME: Italy’s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Wednesday that it is not vital for Libya to vote this year, signalling doubts about a French-led push to hold elections in December to stabilize and unify the North African country.

Italy and France are competing for influence in war-torn Libya, an oil- and gas-rich country which has been staging area for people smugglers who have sent hundreds of thousands of people on rickety boats toward Europe in recent years.

The nation splintered following the 2011 NATO-backed revolt that toppled Muammar Qaddafi, and since 2014 has been divided between competing political and military groups based in Tripoli and the east.

Italy has close relations with authorities in Tripoli and is the only Western country to have reopened its embassy in the Libyan capital, home to a UN-brokered transitional government. 

France is seen as closer to military commander Khalifa Haftar, who is aligned with a rival government based in the east.

Seeking to end the turmoil, French President Emmanuel Macron hosted a conference in May where rival Libyan factions agreed to work constructively with the UN for a national election by Dec. 10.

But after visiting Washington last month, Conte said he would organize a separate conference, with the endorsement of US President Donald Trump.

Conte told journalists in Rome on Wednesday that the Italy conference will most likely be held in November.

“Italy’s primary interest is to stabilize Libya and to hold the presidential and political elections with appropriate guarantees. We are in no hurry to have the vote tomorrow, or in November or in December,” Conte told journalists in Rome.

Nonetheless, a French government spokeswoman said Paris wants to stick to the roadmap that was agreed upon in May and includes the holding of elections by the end of the year as Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said last week.

Asked whether he had received any feedback from Macron over his agreement with the US president, Conte answered that his “agreement with Trump is not to the detriment of any specific European country.”

More than 640,000 migrants have landed on Italian shores since 2014 on boats mostly hailing from Libya. Numbers have fallen off sharply over the past year, but the new anti-establishment government led by Conte is supporting the Libyan coast guard to try to halt the exodus from its shores.

Libya is a former Italian colony less than 300 km (190 miles) from the Italian island of Lampedusa, and Italy’s state-controlled oil company Eni is the biggest foreign oil producer in Libya.

“Trump has recognized a matter of fact: Libya has a strategic relevance for Italy due to historic and geopolitical reasons. The flow of migrants coming from the Libyan coast targeted mainly Italy,” Conte said.

Topics: Italy Libya Giuseppe Conte

Related

0
Middle-East
Libya’s sovereign wealth fund to move offices after abductions, threats
0
Middle-East
France’s FM visits Libya to boost reconciliation deal

France: 1,600 evacuated as flash floods threaten camp sites

Rescuers walk past damaged bicycles in a flooded camping as storms and heavy rains sweep across France on August 9, 2018 in Saint-Julien-de-Peyrolas, southern France. (AFP)
Updated 9 min 29 sec ago
AP
0

France: 1,600 evacuated as flash floods threaten camp sites

  • Four German children were hospitalized for hypothermia in Bagnols-sur-Ceze, a town on the Ceze River
  • More than 400 firefighters and gendarmes, many sent in from other regions, helped in the evacuations
Updated 9 min 29 sec ago
AP
0

PARIS: Hundreds of rescuers backed by helicopters evacuated about 1,600 people, most of them campers, in three regions of southern France where heavy rain caused flash flooding and transformed rivers and streams into torrents, the interior minister said Thursday.
Hardest hit was the Gard region, where 119 children, many of them from Germany, were evacuated from their campsite at Saint-Julien-de-Peyrolas, Interior Minister Gerard Collomb said in a statement.
About 750 people in all were evacuated in Gard, mainly from campsites, a top district official, Thierry Dousset, told France’s BFM-TV news channel.
Search teams that included divers combed swollen waters for a man reported missing. BFM-TV said he was a 70-year-old German citizen serving as a monitor at the Saint-Julien-de-Peyrolas site and feared to have been swept away by flood waters along with his van.
However, Dousset, the top aide of the Gard administration, said no one knew for certain yet that the man was in his van at the time.
Four German children were hospitalized for hypothermia in Bagnols-sur-Ceze, a town on the Ceze River, Dousset said. They were among 10 people hospitalized with minor injuries, the Gard Gendarmerie said on its Facebook page.
After a hot spell, the flash flooding in the northern part of the Gard region turned the Ceze and L’Ardeche rivers into churning waterways that quickly spilled out of their banks. Nearby regions — all part of the verdant and mountainous Cevennes — also saw flooding.
Collomb, the interior minister, said in a statement that 1,600 people were evacuated as a precaution in the Gard, the Ardeche and the Drome regions.
“No one has suitcases. We just have what we’re wearing,” Rita Mauersberger, a visitor from Germany who was among the campers taking shelter in a local hall in Saint-Julien-de-Peyrolas, told France Info radio.
More than 400 firefighters and gendarmes, many sent in from other regions, helped in the evacuations, using helicopters to spot camp sites and occasionally to perform rescues.
Numerous roads in the area remained cut off as night fell.
Authorities warned that the flooding would take time to recede and urged people to be vigilant.

Topics: France

Related

0
World
Flood water makes 140,000 homeless in Myanmar
0 photos
World
Rains, landslides kill 24, displace thousands in India’s Kerala state

Latest updates

Assange considers offer to appear before US Senate committee
0
France: 1,600 evacuated as flash floods threaten camp sites
0
US sees spike in pregnant women addicted to painkillers
0
’Time has come’ for US Space Force, sixth military branch: Pence
0
Syria recorded 68,000 deaths in 2017: registry chief
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.