Saudi-led coalition to investigate Yemen bus attack

JEDDAH: The Saudi-led coalition announced on Friday it is investigating an attack on a passenger bus in Yemen.

The International Committee for the Red Cross said at least 29 children were killed and dozens more injured when the bus was hit in Saada province on Thursday.

“The leadership of the coalition has ordered the immediate opening of an investigation to assess the events, clarify their circumstances and announce the results as soon as possible,” a senior coalition official said.

The official affirmed the coalition’s constant commitment to investigate all incidents involving allegations of wrongdoing, violations of international law, holding perpetrators accountable and assisting victims.

He also stressed the coalition’s keenness to make every effort to maintain the safety of civilians

The United Nations chief and the US State Department both called for the strike in Dahyan market to be investigated.

Meanwhile, UN chief Antonio Guterres called for an independent investigation of the raid in Dahyan, a town in the Houthis’ home province of Saada.

The UN Security Council on Friday also called for a “credible and transparent” investigation after receiving a closed-door briefing on the strike by a senior UN official.