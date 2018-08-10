Hajj pilgrims to try out hotel rooms in a capsule for the first time this season

JEDDAH: This Hajj season pilgrims will be able to try out the latest mobile hotel capsules — sleeping units that offer hotel room services and facilities in the smallest possible space, Hadiyah, the Hajji and Mu’tamer’s Gift Charitable Association has announced.

These capsules can be placed side-by-side or on top of each other, with a height of two units. When the capsules are stacked a three-step staircase gives access to the top capsule.

Capsules are fitted with a sliding door at the end that can be opened by a magnetic card for each user, to ensure privacy.

Under trial

The door will open automatically if a blackout occurs. Separate toilets are provided with separate services so water basins or showers can be used at the same time. The capsules include external cabinets for storing luggage.

Mansour Al-Amer, director of the Hajji and Mu’tamer’s Gift Charitable Association, said the hotel capsule provides an ideal low-cost solution in crowded places such as airports, train stations, highway rest houses and holy sites. It provides a space in which pilgrims can change their clothes, take a shower as well providing as a store for luggage and valuables.

The capsules are to be tested by operating 24 capsules in selected locations, Al-Amer added.

“The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Institute for Hajj and Umrah Research will conduct the required studies to inspect the success and feasibility of these capsules. The capsules will be deployed in Mina, targeting lost and elderly pilgrims who need rest and care to be able to continue to perform their rituals with ease and comfort,” Al-Amer continued.

Results of the study will be announced after the end of the Hajj.

The capsules were first deployed near the squares of the Grand Mosque, in the last 10 days of Ramadan this year. A few issues were detected that will need to be worked on.

The mini hotel rooms, which are 220cm long, 120cm wide and 120cm high, are made of plastic and fiberglass. They can be deployed at the holy sites, pilgrims’ housing, accommodation complexes, and at the housing of workers and delegates.