You are here

  • Home
  • Hajj pilgrims to try out hotel rooms in a capsule for the first time this season
﻿

Hajj pilgrims to try out hotel rooms in a capsule for the first time this season

Updated 10 August 2018
Arab News
0

Hajj pilgrims to try out hotel rooms in a capsule for the first time this season

  • Sleeping units that offer hotel room services and facilities in the smallest possible space
  • These capsules can be placed side-by-side or on top of each other, with a height of two units.
Updated 10 August 2018
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: This Hajj season pilgrims will be able to try out the latest mobile hotel capsules — sleeping units that offer hotel room services and facilities in the smallest possible space, Hadiyah, the Hajji and Mu’tamer’s Gift Charitable Association has announced.

These capsules can be placed side-by-side or on top of each other, with a height of two units. When the capsules are stacked a three-step staircase gives access to the top capsule.

Capsules are fitted with a sliding door at the end that can be opened by a magnetic card for each user, to ensure privacy. 

 

Under trial

The door will open automatically if a blackout occurs. Separate toilets are provided with separate services so water basins or showers can be used at the same time. The capsules include external cabinets for storing luggage.

Mansour Al-Amer, director of the Hajji and Mu’tamer’s Gift Charitable Association, said the hotel capsule provides an ideal low-cost solution in crowded places such as airports, train stations, highway rest houses and holy sites. It provides a space in which pilgrims can change their clothes, take a shower as well providing as a store for luggage and valuables.

The capsules are to be tested by operating 24 capsules in selected locations, Al-Amer added.

“The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Institute for Hajj and Umrah Research will conduct the required studies to inspect the success and feasibility of these capsules. The capsules will be deployed in Mina, targeting lost and elderly pilgrims who need rest and care to be able to continue to perform their rituals with ease and comfort,” Al-Amer continued. 

Results of the study will be announced after the end of the Hajj.

The capsules were first deployed near the squares of the Grand Mosque, in the last 10 days of Ramadan this year. A few issues were detected that will need to be worked on.

The mini hotel rooms, which are 220cm long, 120cm wide and 120cm high, are made of plastic and fiberglass. They can be deployed at the holy sites, pilgrims’ housing, accommodation complexes, and at the housing of workers and delegates.

Decoder

Mobile Hotel Capsules

The mobile hotel capsules are mini hotel rooms, 220 centimeters long, 120cm wide and 120cm high, and made of plastic and fiberglass. They can be deployed at the holy sites, pilgrims’ housing, accommodation complexes, and at the housing of workers and delegates.

Topics: #Hajj2018 HAJJ 2018 Makkah mobile hotel capsules

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s civil defense concludes contingency plans for 2018 Hajj season
0
Saudi Arabia
Egyptian officials laud Saudi Hajj preparations
0 photos
World
The essential steps for a healthy Hajj
0 photos
World
How British Muslims make it to Makkah for Hajj

Joint ministerial group sign accord for stronger Saudi-New Zealand cooperation

Abdulrahman Al-Fadhli, minister of environment, water and agriculture, with David Parker, New Zealand’s minister of trade and export growth, in Auckland. (SPA)
Updated 33 min 27 sec ago
Arab News
0

Joint ministerial group sign accord for stronger Saudi-New Zealand cooperation

  • Trade between the two countries has witnessed remarkable development in past years, rising from SR675 million ($16 million) to about SR3 billion in 2016
  • The committee will contribute to the development of sustainable cooperation in all fields
Updated 33 min 27 sec ago
Arab News
0

A Saudi and New Zealand joint ministerial group ended a two-day series of meetings in Auckland on Friday with an agreement to strengthen cooperation between the two countries.
The committee’s minutes were signed by Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Abdulrahman Al-Fadhli, and New Zealand Minister of Trade and Export Growth David Parker.
Saleh Al-Nuweiser, charge d’affaires of the Saudi Embassy in New Zealand, and representatives of the government bodies took part in the meetings.
Al-Fadhli said: “Trade between the two countries has witnessed remarkable development in past years, rising from SR675 million ($16 million) to about SR3 billion in 2016.”
He said the committee will contribute to the development of sustainable cooperation in all fields.
Abdulaziz Al-Hewesh, director-general of the ministry’s General Administration of Legal Affairs and International Cooperation, said that the joint ministerial committee recommended strengthening work and partnerships to achieve the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 in the fields of diplomacy and justice, trade and investment, consumer protection, standardization, finance and banking, as well as cooperation in the fields of energy, industry, mineral wealth, information technology and sports.
The committee “is a confirmation of the friendly relations and common interests between the Kingdom and New Zealand,” he said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi environmental body begins campaign to weed out pollution in Jeddah lakes
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi environmental authority launches air-quality index

Latest updates

North Korea slams UN chief over call for nuclear disarming
0
Philippines eyes shift back to cheaper, dirtier fuel to tame inflation
0
Joint ministerial group sign accord for stronger Saudi-New Zealand cooperation
0
UK man pleads guilty to plotting van attack on London street
0
FaceOf: Rumaih Al-Rumaih, chairman of the Public Transport Authority
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.