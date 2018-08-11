13 Saudi KSRelief trucks bound for Yemen dialysis centers

King Salman hosts 1,000 pilgrims from Egypt

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has ordered the hosting of 1,000 male and female pilgrims from the families of martyred Egyptian armed forces and police in this year’s Hajj.

The initiative is part of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Hajj Guests Program, annually supervised by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance.

In a statement, Minister of Islamic Affairs Sheikh Dr. Abdullatif bin Abdul Aziz Al-Asheikh said this year’s guests are coming from the continents of Asia, Africa and Europe, noting that as many as 43,547 female and male pilgrims have benefited from this program since its inception 22 years ago.

Egypt’s Endowments Minister Mohammed Mukhtar Jumma praised King Salman’s decision.

Talking to the Saudi Press Agency, Jumma said the royal gesture reaffirms the depth and strength of ties between Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

He praised the efforts of the Kingdom under the leadership of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in providing the best possible services to pilgrims.

Jumma said: “The Kingdom’s appreciation of families of the slain Egyptian military and police members is a recognition of their role in confronting terrorism and the Kingdom and Egypt are together in addressing evil and oppression.”

Abbas Shuman, deputy imam of Al-Azhar Mosque, also appreciated the royal order to host 1,000 Egyptian pilgrims.

Authorities in the Kingdom are all set to host yet another annual Hajj, as all preparations have been finalized.

Saudi Arabia’s General Directorate of Civil Defense has announced the completion of its preparations and contingency plans to ensure the preservation of the safety of pilgrims during the 2018 Hajj season in Makkah and Madinah

The preparations for the General Emergency Plan for Hajj have been personally and continuously followed up by Director General of the Civil Defense Sulaiman Al-Amr, reported the Saudi Press Agency

The directorate pointed out that more than 18,000 civil defense officers and personnel have been mobilized, supported by more than 3,000 machines and sophisticated equipment, to provide the highest security level and minimize risks for worshipers at the Prophet’s Mosque.

The plan includes full readiness to deal with 13 kinds of potential risks that may occur during Hajj, which arose through in-depth studies and workshops specialized in monitoring and analyzing risks, in light of climate changes and environmental developments.