20,000-30,000 Daesh fighters left in Iraq, Syria: UN report

UNITED NATIONS, United States: Between 20,000 and 30,000 Daesh fighters remain in Iraq and Syria despite the militant group's defeat and a halt in the flow of foreigners joining its ranks, according to a UN report released Monday.
The report by UN sanctions monitors estimates that between 3,000 and 4,000 Daesh militants were based in Libya while some of the key operatives in the extremist group were being relocated to Afghanistan.
Member-states told the monitors that the total Daesh membership in Iraq and Syria was "between 20,000 and 30,000 individuals, roughly equally distributed between the two countries."
"Among these is still a significant component of the many thousands of active foreign terrorist fighters," said the report.
The sanctions monitoring team submits independent reports every six months to the Security Council on the Daesh and Al-Qaeda, which are on the UN terrorist blacklist.
Daesh once controlled large swathes of territory in Iraq and Syria, but last year it was driven out of Mosul and Raqa -- the twin seats of power of the Sunni extremist group.
By January 2018, Daesh was confined to small pockets of territory in Syria, although the report said the group "showed greater resilience" in eastern Syria.
Daesh "is still able to mount attacks inside Syrian territory. It does not fully control any territory in Iraq, but it remains active through sleeper cells" of agents hiding out in the desert and elsewhere, said the report.
Some member-states raised concerns about new Daesh cells emerging from the densely populated Rukban camp for internally displaced persons in southern Syria, on the border with Jordan, where families of Daesh fighters are now living.
The flow of foreigners leaving Daesh "remains lower than expected" and no other arena has emerged as a favorite destination for foreign fighters, although "significant numbers have made their way to Afghanistan", said the report.
There are an estimated 3,500-4,500 Daesh fighters in Afghanistan and those numbers are increasing, according to the report.
The flow of foreign fighters toward Daesh "has essentially come to a halt," it added.
Daesh finances are drying up, with one member-state estimating that its total reserves were "in the low hundreds of millions" of US dollars. Some revenue from oil fields in northeastern Syria continues to flow to Daesh.
Daesh commands only 250 to 500 members in Yemen, compared to between 6,000 and 7,000 fighters for Al-Qaeda.
In the Sahel, the Daesh in the Greater Sahara is active mostly at the border between Mali and Niger but has less of a foothold than the Al-Qaeda-linked Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JMIN).
The Al-Qaeda-linked Shabaab dominates in Somalia but the report said that Daesh "has the strategic intent to expand to central and southern Somalia". Some Somali Daesh fighters may choose to relocate to Puntland, said the report.
Khamenei blames Rouhani for economic crisis in Iran
- Khamenei’s statement was an apparent attempt to deflect public anger over the plunging worth of the rial
- Thousands of Iranians have protested in recent weeks against sharp rises in the prices of some food items, a lack of jobs and state corruption
LONDON: Iran’s supreme leader on Monday accused President Hassan Rouhani’s government of mismanagement, after a string of angry public protests over the dire state of the economy.
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s statement was an apparent attempt to deflect public anger over the plunging worth of the rial — the currency has lost about half of its value since April — and wider economic woes due to tough new US sanctions on Tehran.
“More than the sanctions, economic mismanagement is putting pressure on ordinary Iranians ... I do not call it betrayal but a huge mistake in management,” Khamenei said.
The leader’s speech adds to the growing pressure on Iran’s beleaguered government. Aside from the economic concerns, footage of protests indicates a more fundamental dissatisfaction with the regime, with chants of slogans such as “death to the dictator” and demands for an end to Iran’s costly regional interventions in Lebanon, Syria and Yemen while Iranians suffer economic pain.
The Iranian leader also ruled out any talks with the US, following last week’s reimposition of sanctions after President Donald Trump pulled out of the 2015 deal aimed at curbing Iran’s nuclear program.
Thousands of Iranians have protested in recent weeks against sharp rises in the prices of some food items, a lack of jobs and state corruption.
The rial has lost about half of its value since April in anticipation of the renewed US sanctions, driven mainly by heavy demand for dollars among ordinary Iranians trying to protect their savings.
Meanwhile, Iran on Monday unveiled a next generation short-range ballistic missile. State broadcaster IRIB said the new Fateh Mobin missile had “successfully passed its tests” and could strike targets on land and sea. Previous versions of the missile had a range of about 200 to 300 kilometers.
Theodore Karasik, a security analyst and senior adviser to Gulf State Analytics in Washington, said Iran was developing a “robust” defense industry despite the country’s “severe” economic problems.
“The missile is launched from a mobile launcher that provides for denial and deception tactics to hide such launchers from overhead surveillance … much like the Houthi militias are doing in Yemen,” he said.