Saudi interior minister reviews Hajj safety procedures

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s interior minister patronized a military parade of the Hajj security forces on Monday.
Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif, who is also the Chairman of the Higher Hajj Committee, reviewed preparations to serve the pilgrims, who are continuing to arrive in the Kingdom ahead of the annual pilgrimage. Their numbers are expected to reach the millions.
The Kingdom’s security forces are sparing no efforts to maintain a safe environment for the Hajjis.
Prince Abdulaziz affirmed the preparedness of all sectors involved in securing this year's Hajj.
The minister reviewed the special mechanisms, armored vehicles and security aviation on deployment.
During the ceremony, Gen. Saeed bin Abdullah Al-Qahtani, assistant minister of interior for operations affairs, said "the forces have begun their duties in Mecca, the holy sites, Medinah and all the outlets and roads leading to the Hajj ritual areas.
The duties of the security forces fall in line with the directives of King Salman, followed up by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and under the direct supervision of the Minister of Interior.
Gen. Al-Qahtani stressed the readiness of the forces, in coordination with Saudi ministries and other bodies, to maintain the security of pilgrims and facilitate their Hajj.
#SaudiArabia's military parade for #Hajj2018 pilgrimage kicks offhttps://t.co/FjLkLJ76xB pic.twitter.com/3SaEgZwWwO— Arab News (@arabnews) August 13, 2018