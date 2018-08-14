You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi interior minister reviews Hajj safety procedures
﻿

Saudi interior minister reviews Hajj safety procedures

1 / 5
Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif patronizes the military parade. (SPA)
2 / 5
3 / 5
4 / 5
Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif patronizes the military parade. (SPA)
5 / 5
The military parade of the security forces and other participating bodies in the Hajj pilgrimage kicked off. (File photo / Al-Ekhbariya)
Updated 26 sec ago
Arab News
0

Saudi interior minister reviews Hajj safety procedures

Updated 26 sec ago
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s interior minister patronized a military parade of the Hajj security forces on Monday.
Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif, who is also the Chairman of the Higher Hajj Committee, reviewed preparations to serve the pilgrims, who are continuing to arrive in the Kingdom ahead of the annual pilgrimage. Their numbers are expected to reach the millions.
The Kingdom’s security forces are sparing no efforts to maintain a safe environment for the Hajjis.
Prince Abdulaziz affirmed the preparedness of all sectors involved in securing this year's Hajj.
The minister reviewed the special mechanisms, armored vehicles and security aviation on deployment. 
During the ceremony, Gen. Saeed bin Abdullah Al-Qahtani, assistant minister of interior for operations affairs, said "the forces have begun their duties in Mecca, the holy sites, Medinah and all the outlets and roads leading to the Hajj ritual areas.
The duties of the security forces fall in line with the directives of King Salman, followed up by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and under the direct supervision of the Minister of Interior.
Gen. Al-Qahtani stressed the readiness of the forces, in coordination with Saudi ministries and other bodies, to maintain the security of pilgrims and facilitate their Hajj.

Topics: HAJJ 2018 Saudi Arabia

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi ministry to launch app for monitoring speeches at mosques
0
Saudi Arabia
Over 1.3m pilgrims arrived in KSA for Hajj

18 judicial panels, six mobile notaries to serve pilgrims

Justice Minister Waleed Al-Samaani has urged the assigned panels to get ready early in order to fulfill all legal and security procedures. (SPA)
Updated 14 August 2018
Arab News
0

18 judicial panels, six mobile notaries to serve pilgrims

  • The ministry has enhanced all its judicial panels, spread throughout the holy sites, with qualified staff to facilitate the work and decide on the urgent cases of pilgrims
Updated 14 August 2018
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: The Saudi Justice Ministry has announced that it has set up 18 judicial panels and six mobile notaries across Makkah, Mina, and Arafat, as part of its preparation to serve pilgrims in this year’s Hajj season.
“The ministry uses all its resources to provide legal services during the pilgrimage season, to which the Kingdom attaches great importance. We are privileged to serve pilgrims during their holy journey,” said Hamad Al-Khudairi, head of the Hajj committee in the ministry.
“Justice Minister Waleed Al-Samaani has urged the assigned panels to get ready early in order to fulfill all legal and security procedures within the integrated system of various government agencies serving the pilgrims,” Al-Khudairi said.
The ministry has enhanced all its judicial panels, spread throughout the holy sites, with qualified staff to facilitate the work and decide on the urgent cases of pilgrims, he said.
The ministry has also been keen to provide mobile units to serve pilgrims wherever they may be during the Hajj journey, paying special attention to those with special needs and the elderly, he added.
“Mobile notarial services will be extended to pilgrims, those serving them, such as paramedics and security forces; and everyone in the holy places,” Al-Khudairi explained. “The assigned staff will go to the person in need of service at his or her exact location, whether it is an ambulance, a hospital, or otherwise.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia HAJJ 2018 Makkah Madinah Mina arafat Muzdalifah

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah and SPA launch awareness messages in 5 languages for Hajj 2018

Latest updates

Khamenei blames Rouhani for economic crisis in Iran
0
Nebraska set for execution after about-face on death penalty
0
Vienna tops Melbourne as world’s most liveable city — Economist survey
0
Saudi interior minister reviews Hajj safety procedures
0
Jordan militants support Daesh ideology, says interior minister
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.