Saudi interior minister reviews Hajj safety procedures

18 judicial panels, six mobile notaries to serve pilgrims

JEDDAH: The Saudi Justice Ministry has announced that it has set up 18 judicial panels and six mobile notaries across Makkah, Mina, and Arafat, as part of its preparation to serve pilgrims in this year’s Hajj season.

“The ministry uses all its resources to provide legal services during the pilgrimage season, to which the Kingdom attaches great importance. We are privileged to serve pilgrims during their holy journey,” said Hamad Al-Khudairi, head of the Hajj committee in the ministry.

“Justice Minister Waleed Al-Samaani has urged the assigned panels to get ready early in order to fulfill all legal and security procedures within the integrated system of various government agencies serving the pilgrims,” Al-Khudairi said.

The ministry has enhanced all its judicial panels, spread throughout the holy sites, with qualified staff to facilitate the work and decide on the urgent cases of pilgrims, he said.

The ministry has also been keen to provide mobile units to serve pilgrims wherever they may be during the Hajj journey, paying special attention to those with special needs and the elderly, he added.

“Mobile notarial services will be extended to pilgrims, those serving them, such as paramedics and security forces; and everyone in the holy places,” Al-Khudairi explained. “The assigned staff will go to the person in need of service at his or her exact location, whether it is an ambulance, a hospital, or otherwise.”