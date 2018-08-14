RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s transport minister Nabil bin Mohammad Al-Amoudi is following on the Transport ministry’s preparations in Makkah and Jeddah for this Hajj season.
The minister held tours to ensure that all transport sectors are prepared to serve the pilgrims and the smoothness of their transport between from one place to another.
Al-Amoudi also checked works of maintenance and and the traffic flow on the Al-Haramain Road (highway between Jeddah and Makkah) , as well as the Prince Fawaz bridge project which has been recently inaugurated after expanding it to four lanes in both directions, removing intersections, and replacing them with roundabout entrances to avoid congestion.
The tours also included a visit to a shelter and a security setting center on the Makkah-Jeddah highway, as well as checking on the validity of licenses for buses transporting pilgrims, detecting transport violations.
Saudi transport minister checks preparations ahead of Hajj
Saudi Airlines ranks first in list of ‘improving brand vogue’
RIYADH: Saudi Arabian Airlines has ranked first in a list of the most improved companies in “brand vogue,” as Saudia topped other airlines operating in the Kingdom in the area of improving quality and customer confidence.
YouGov, specialized in marketing research and based in London, announced on its official website its classification lists based on international standards for more than 500 prominent brands across the world.
Saudia has achieved 8.9 percent increase compared to last year in improving brand vogue, topping all other airline companies that operate in Saudi Arabia in quality, value, reputation and customer satisfaction.
Since summer 2015, Saudia has applied an ambitious program that inculdes the main targets to be achieved, including modernizing and developing the fleet of airplanes.
It said in less than three years, it has received 75 new airplanes from the best aircraft manufactures worldwide.