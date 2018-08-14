Saudi transport minister checks preparations ahead of Hajj

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s transport minister Nabil bin Mohammad Al-Amoudi is following on the Transport ministry’s preparations in Makkah and Jeddah for this Hajj season.

The minister held tours to ensure that all transport sectors are prepared to serve the pilgrims and the smoothness of their transport between from one place to another.

Al-Amoudi also checked works of maintenance and and the traffic flow on the Al-Haramain Road (highway between Jeddah and Makkah) , as well as the Prince Fawaz bridge project which has been recently inaugurated after expanding it to four lanes in both directions, removing intersections, and replacing them with roundabout entrances to avoid congestion.

The tours also included a visit to a shelter and a security setting center on the Makkah-Jeddah highway, as well as checking on the validity of licenses for buses transporting pilgrims, detecting transport violations.